Bigg Boss 16 grand finale took place yesterday and since then social media is abuzz with the updates. MC Stan turned out to be the winner of the show while Shiv Thakare became the first runner up. On social media, fans of MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are sharing their views on their journies. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill has set the temperature soaring by sharing some stunning pictures in a pink saree and a daring blouse. In a shocking news, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has been accused of rape by an Iranian woman. Here are all the top updates of the day so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz and more – Meet the most popular first runner-ups of Salman Khan's show who won despite losing

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's first Instagram post

After MC Stan was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 16, he was on cloud nine. The rapper was filled with joy and why not, he deserves it all. The post after his victory was dedicated to and his parents. He shared pictures with Salman Khan and wrote that his Ammi's dream came true. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan to Sidharth Shukla; here's how much prize money the winning contestants took home

Shehnaaz Gill sets the temperature soaring

In a recent video shared by Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 13 star can be seen pulling off an magazine photoshoot. Dressed in a pink saree, Shehnaaz Gill went bold as she pulled off a plunging neckline blouse that also had a big bow around the neck. She looks HAWT! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares FIRST Insta post with host Salman Khan; reveals why he didn't expect to win

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

's husband Adil Khan Durrani accused of rape

As per several reports, a rape case has been filed against Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil KHan Durrani by an Iranian student. Reportedly, this student came to Mysuru from Iran to study and came in contact with Adil. He allegedly raped her after Adil promised to marry her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh wins hearts with her touching performance

As Ayesha Singh's character Sai is going through an emotional phase right now, fans of the actress are super impressed with her acting chops. Many are praising Ayesha Singh for delivering touching performances in each episode.

#AyeshaSingh Hatts off my girl you’re giving back to back bang performances and a lot more is coming. Today you just nailed.Hallucination trauma, caring, witch look and the last one breakdown which made me cry. You were just phenomenal in every mode❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/NMVMkCyjJ9 — Saberi Tasmim Neha?? (@SaberiNeha) February 12, 2023

'Priyanka Won For Life' becomes the top trend

Even though Priyanka Chahar Choudhary could not win Bigg Boss 16, her fans are extremely proud of her. 'Priyanka Won For Life' is trending on social media as fans believe that she won the show and hearts like no other.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In today's episode, we will see Maya getting jealous of Anupamaa as she reunites with Anuj Kapadia and Chhoti Anu. Kinjal will have a difficult time as she will have to help Toshu clean up.