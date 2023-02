Television celebrities enjoy a great fan following. Be it Rupali Ganguly or Bigg Boss 16 stars - all of them are pretty famous. So everything about them hits headlines. Today, stars like Rakhi Sawant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Karan Kundrra and others made it to the headlines. TV shows like Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also managed to catch attention. So without any further ado, here's looking at all the top updates of the day so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam EXPOSES Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's strategy as she flips sides with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare; gossips with Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finds a fan in 's mom

Bigg Boss 16 finale is inching close and all the top 5 contestants have managed to get some ardent fan followers. Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has found support from Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty. She called Priyanka her 'favourite' in a tweet.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In TV show Anupamaa, we will see that Maya will make plans to grown close to Anuj Kapadia. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly will sense it and will get insecure. However, she is even tensed as her son Toshu is in the hospital after suffering from a paralysis stroke.

demands money from husband Adil Durrani

In a video that has gone viral on social media, one can see Rakhi Sawant confronting her husband Adil Khan Durrani about the Rs 1.5 crore that he took from her. She demands it back and says it is her hard earned money. Adil asks for four months to return. Adil has been arrested by Oshiwara Police after Rakhi Sawant charged him of domestic violence.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's latest video make everyone go aww

Last evening, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were papped post a dinner date. Both of them looked perfect. They walked hand-in-hand that left fans gushing hard.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) accidentally revealing the truth to son Vinu. She will tell him that Sai (Ayesha Singh) is his really mother and then both the ladies would want Vinu to choose them.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

's first song ALONE released today

Comedian Kapil Sharma is now a professional singer. His first song titled in collaboration with Guru Randhawa is out now. Fans are already loving his voice.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan calls out an impersonator

On Twitter, Sumbul Touqeer Khan notified her fans about an account impersonating her. She retweeted a tweet that was against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and stated that no one should spread hatred using her name.