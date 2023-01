Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has got support from Dalljiet Kaur. She has wished him the best. Fans have demanded ban on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after Pakhi compared herself to Yashoda. There is buzz that Rhea Sharma might enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets all SAVAGE as she nominates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; fans say 'no one rocks nominations as she does' [VIEW TWEETS]

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets support from Dalljiet Kaur

Shalin Bhanot is facing a tough time in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The two ladies Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta seem to be going all out on him with full vengeance on the show. The actor told the makers that his mental health is suffering and he wants to quit. He has begged Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to nominate him this week. Now, Dalljiet Kaur posted a small message for him on her Insta stories asking him to be strong inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan steadily finds fans in neutral viewers; from calling her obsessed with Shalin Bhanot to liking her maturity, here's a recap

Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets into spat

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have shared some screenshots where it looks like Karishma Sawant had a spat with a fan of Akshara on Instagram. The actress looked upset with the trolling and gave it back to the person.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans call for boycott for this reason

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have called for a ban on the show. It seems Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will cross all limits to have Vinayak with her. It seems Sai will enter into the party thrown for Vinu and claim him to be her son. Pakhi says she is like Yashoda. Fans are not at all happy with this reference by the makers.

Rhea Sharma to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

It seems Rhea Sharma is going to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the leap. The actress will join Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor. It seems Niti is going to play the role of grown-up Pihu on the show.

Bigg Boss 16: Massive fight between Priyanka and Sumbul

The nominations will happen inside the house and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer will get into a nasty fight. It will leaves Sumbul Touqeer very depressed. Take a look at the video...

This were the main news headlines of the day!