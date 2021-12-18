Trending TV News Today: Akshay Kumar makes fun of Krushna Abhishek-Govinda fight, Erica Fernandes’ tribute to her ‘better halves’ and more

Geetanjali Tikekar, Sikandar Kharbanda, Krushna Abhishek, Govinda, Abhinav Choudhary, Erica Fernandes and others are a part of our top TV news today.