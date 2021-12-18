It’s Saturday and we hope you’re having fun. As the day is about to end, we are here with trending TV news of the day. , Sikandar Kharbanda, Krushna Abhishek, , Abhinav Choudhary, and others are a part of our top TV news today. So read on to know more about today’s TV newsmakers. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar takes a royal dig at Krushna Abhishek's fallout with Chi Chi Mama Govinda

makes fun of Krushna Abhishek fight

Akshay Kumar was on recently to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re with . He made fun of Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s fight. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun records his BIGGEST worldwide opening; India's 2nd highest global opener of 2021

Himanshu Soni opens up on Aggar Tum Na Hote wedding track

Actor Himanshu Soni, who is seen as Abhimanyu in the show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote', talks about the wedding sequence and also reveals his entire look for it. "The highlight of the wedding track is really good. There was Haldi and Mehendi and now we would be having the 'Shaadi' track. Abhimanyu ran away from his home because he knew, given his mental condition, he had raised his hand on his big brother. He is now worried about his family's safety and in a lot of pain. The story begins like he runs away to Mumbai from Lucknow. The wedding track revolves around this, where a girl called Niyati (Simaran Kaur) suddenly meets him in Mumbai and is a nurse, does his treatment and they fall in love."

Abhinav Choudhary’s missing father found in Haryana

Abhinav took to Instagram to inform that his missing father was found in Haryana. “We have been able to trace my papa we received a call from Haryana (Gurudwara). I just had word with him on video call with help of Deep from gurudwara,” he wrote.

Erica Fernandes’ tribute to her ‘better halves’

Erica Fernandes took to Instagram to pay a tribute to her better halves. She posted a video and wrote, “A small tribute from me to both my better halves..Sonakshi and Prerna..! Celebrating the characters that have become an integral part of me and whom I will cherish forever.”

Geetanjali Tikekar’s biggest fan is actor-husband Sikandar Kharbanda

Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who currently essays the role of protogonist Savita in 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein', finds her biggest fan in her husband and actor Sikandar Kharbanda. She says, "Sikandar is one among my biggest fans. He's a very supportive partner and loves my work. He appreciates me and also guides me whenever required. Both of us respect each other and try to narrate the real and exact feedback after watching the episodes so that we can grow for the best. As we had earlier worked together in shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' so we are each other's favourite co-stars too and look for chances to share the screen again and again."

