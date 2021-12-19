It’s Sunday evening and we hope your weekend is going we. As the day is about to end, we are here with our Trending TV news of the day. , , Vivan Bhathena, , and others are a part of our top TV news today. So read on to know more about today’s TV newsmakers. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Akshay Kumar makes fun of Krushna Abhishek-Govinda fight, Erica Fernandes’ tribute to her ‘better halves’ and more

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has 'tired, swollen eyes'

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture from a flight. “Tired, Swollen Eyes; but not letting the smile dim! On my way back home, after a fulfilling trip…,” read her caption. She can be seen looking out of a window.

celebrates first birthday post marriage with husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande turns 37 today. She shared several pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. It is her first birthday post marriage with husband Vicky Jain. , Vicky shared a picture with Ankita and wrote, “Happy b’day Mrs Jain .”

Kapil Sharma reveals he was lost in a mela as a child

Kapil Sharma has shared an uncensored video from . It was shot when , and Amruta Subhash had visited the show to promote their film Dhamaka. Kapil revealed that he was lost in a mela as a child. He said, “Humari bahut similar story hai. Meri mummy bhi mereko mele mein leke gai kahin aur phir main gumm gaya. Socho mummy, tumhara kitna nuksaan hojata.”

Vivan Bhathena opens up on his struggles with depression

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Vivan Bhathena opened up about his struggles with depression. He said that the lockdown took a toll on his mental health. He also said that he lost two projects in the pandemic.

Amitabh Bachchan asks easier questions to 'beautiful women' on KBC, says Kapil Sharma

On yesterday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian was talking to , and . Talking about his experience about being on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Kapil said that he asks easier questions to ‘beautiful women’. He said, “Par maine ek baat dekhi hai, jaise Sonali jaisi beautiful ladki chali jaye, Bachchan sahab ke sawaal alag ho jaate hai. 'Gulab ka phool kis rang ka hota hai?' Aur hum jaise chale jaye, 'Humayun kab aaya tha?' Agar hum bata bhi de, ki kis saala aaya tha, kis din aaya tha? Phir aage badte hai, kitne baje aaya tha?”