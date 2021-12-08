Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande injured ahead of wedding with Vicky Jain, Vishal Kotian to return on Bigg Boss 15, Neil Bhatt celebrates Aishwarya Sharma's birthday and more

Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande gets injured ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple post lovey-dovey pics on Aishwarya Sharma's birthday and more