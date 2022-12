In a long interview, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has spoken about her wedding with Shanawaz Shaikh. She said the trolls do not bother her. Hina Khan discussed the cryptic note that made people speculate if Rocky Jaiswal and she had called it quits. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya is mighty annoyed with Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for THIS reason

Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks silence on being trolled for marrying Shanawaz Shaikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has opened up on her sudden and hush hush wedding with Shanawaz Shaikh to ETimes TV. It seems they met at the gym four years back. The actress says he supported her emotionally when she was dealing with anxiety and depression. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that she did not care for the trolls. She said that if she married an affluent guy people would call her a gold-digger and if she married an average looking person, they did still comment. She said she is appalled at the mindset of people on social media. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said she wondered how they treated women back in their homes.

Hina Khan addresses break up rumours with Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan spoke about how fans and friends got worried with her latest cryptic post that spoke about break-up. She said it was for a promotional post but some friends like Karishma Tanna even messaged to ask if everything was okay. It seems Rocky Jaiswal kept his cool all through.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan fans lash out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Fans of rapper MC Stan have called out Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for not agreeing to make him a captain. They felt she is unfit for his friendship. As we know, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are people who support her inside the house. But it seems like MC Stan has become one of the captains along with Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma.

Rashami Desai trolled for supporting Besharam Rang

We have seen a number of TV actresses making reels on Besharam Rang. The song from Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is getting a lot of hate and boycott calls. But people trolled Rashami Desai badly for her open support.

Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya takes a dig at Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has said that one has to mute the TV when these ladies are fighting together. Well, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary do know how to raise the decibels and viewers will agree too. The ladies have loud voices.

