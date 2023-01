Here's a recap of all the interesting updates from Telly land. Television stars remain to rule the headlines every day and today was no different. One of the biggest highlights of the day revolves around Sasural Simar Ka stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple announced their pregnancy. Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town since the beginning and the latest Weekend Ka Vaar received a lot of attention. Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill hit the news circuit as she gifted herself a diamond ring. Scroll on to know all the details. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Shiv Thakare gets furious over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as contestants pick a name for elimination? Soundarya Sharma in trouble [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 13: Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's friendship goes kaput?

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, contestants are asked to choose and name one contestant who should be eliminated from the show. A major discussion takes place and in anger, Shiv Thakare throws his coat on the bed. It appears that he and Nimrit are not on the same page. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens term Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a 'fixed winner' as Salman Khan expresses his desire to work with her

Check out Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy

Taking to social media, the famous Sasural Simar Ka couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared a sweet picture and asked for everyone's blessings. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Ex contestant Sreejita De picks her top 3 contestants; leaves fans surprised by choosing THIS person on number one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Shehnaaz Gill gifts herself a diamond ring

On her chat show, Shehnaaz Gill told that she gifted herself a diamond ring. She said that there is nobody so far who is worthy of giving it to her. She further added, "Yes, I bought it myself. I bought it myself so that no one else has to give it to me."

Charu Asopa wishes over her new car

TV actress Charu Asopa happens to be Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law. Even though she is facing trouble in marriage with Rajeev Sen, Charu shares a good bond with Sushmita. As the Aarya actress purchased a new car, Charu congratulated her. She commented, 'Wow didi, congrats' on her post.

Kamya Punjabi picks Bigg Boss 16 winner

Taking to her Twitter account, Kamya Punjabi who has been a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss mentioned that she feels that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the show. She also mentioned that she deserves it.

When I said “outsider” batao kis kisko samaj aaya?

Also Priyanka will win this season! Ofcourse she is strong n deserves it too but last few weeks she is only abt tina n shalin! Trust me she doesn’t need that! But yes she will win ? https://t.co/hLDBHpp41l — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 21, 2023

's latest pics set the internet on fire

Naagin star Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share some stunning pictures. Dressed in pink bralette and white pareo, Mouni is hotness personified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

