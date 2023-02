Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards the grand finale. Fahmaan Khan came online and urged people to vote for Sumbul Touqeer. Pooja Banerjee has confirmed that she is the new Pihu of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Did Rubina Dilaik accidentally REVEAL who will win Salman Khan's show? It will leave you surprised

Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan urges fans to vote for Sumbul

Fahmaan Khan has made a video urging everyone to vote for Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The handsome hunk said that it was admirable that she made it this far on the show. The rumors are strong that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be eliminated before the grand finale of the show. They are planning to take six contestants to the finale. Out of this, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are confirmed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam looks unrecognizable in throwback clip shared by fan; actor and politician Ravi Kishan wishes her the best [Read Tweet]

Nakuul Mehta writes touching for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 team

Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Hain 2 has written an emotional note for the team. This is his last day on the sets. He said he was glad to work with Ekta Kapoor after 18 long years. Nakuul Mehta thanked Disha Parmar and the team of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 elimination: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to get evicted next? Former contestant Vishal Kotian HINTS

Sidharth Sagar quits The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Sidharth Sagar has decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show. It seems he wanted a hike in his fees, and the makers did not agree to his wishes. It is being said that Sidharth Sagar has relocated back to his home in Delhi. On the show, he plays Selfie Maausi and Funveer Singh.

Bigg Boss 16: Archana makes Nimrit cry during the torture task

Bigg Boss 16 will see its first torture task. After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and co used soap, shampoos and oils on the contestants, it is the time of the others to make them leave the buzzer. Archana Gautam brings haldi and red chilli powder for the contestants. Nimrit is left in tears.

Pooja Banerjee confirms being the grown-up Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Actress Pooja Banerjee has confirmed that she is playing the grown-up Pihu on the show. She said that she is super excited to be back in front of the camera. The actress' baby girl Sana is more than a year old now.