Here's looking at all the top updates from the Television industry so far. Bigg Boss 16 remained to hog the majority of the limelight. The latest promo showed a major twist inside the show. Further, Rakhi Sawant who had been crying in the media stating that her husband Adil Khan refuted marriage reports is in a happy space now. Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar accused her house help of stealing her phone. Scroll on to read all the top updates in detail.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contender to be a finalist

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, a task has been announced. Captaincy has been mixed with Ticket to Finale. The contestant who manages to save his/her captaincy will get the ticket. Makers have made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the captain and fans do not seem to be happy with it.

Every HM should have raised objection to nimrit being appointed captain by @BiggBoss coz its unfair n bias wht would have been fair was choose 1 out of 2 ppl who have never become captain y choose frm mandali again n nimrit again bias is clear @ColorsTV #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Meg (@BB_PriyankaCC) January 15, 2023

's husband Adil Khan accept marriage

Since a few days, Rakhi Sawant had been hitting headlines as videos of her crying in the media talking about how Adil refuted their marriage. But now, Adil took to his Instagram account and made the announcement that he is indeed married to Rakhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adil Khan Durrani (@iamadilkhandurrani)

treats and post Bigg Boss 16 exit

Over the past two days, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan marked their exit from Bigg Boss 16. After Sajid left the show, sister Farah Khan invited his good friend Abdu and treated both of them with burgers. The pictures went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar accusing house help of stealing

In a latest tweet made my Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, she alleged that her 'educated' house help stole her phone and made the hateful post on her Instagram. Her post has left netizens divided.

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Akash Ahuja treats fans with a shirtless picture

Akash Ahuja who is playing the lead in the TV show Faltu recently hit headline as his shirtless picture went viral on social media. Fans could not stop swooning over his perfect abs.

Anupamaa star nails the glamorous look

Ditching her desi avatar, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shared some stunning pictures dressed in a one shoulder shimmer gown. Her beautiful pictures have left fans' jaws dropped to the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaare Meiin's Ayesha Singh leaves fans impressed

A scene from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gone viral on social media. It has Ayesha Singh aka Sai talking about relationship and bonds as she talks to Karishma who has just suffered a miscarriage.

Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin video below:

Karishma #SaiJoshi convo was emotional ??? both were going through the same pain who's mistake was there dosen't matter ultimately your child is no more and somewhere finds guilty herself in this to blame herself #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0p5OpK4Y5r — sneha ?? (@SneharoyYadav1) January 16, 2023

