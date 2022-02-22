In a series of Instagram posts, Urfi Javed called out a casting director Obed Afridi. She said that he has been asking for sexual favours in return of work. Priyank Sharmaa also said that one of his friends complained against him before. Pooja Banerjee who plays Rhea on Kumkum Bhagya has taken a maternity break. Her last day on the sets was like a party. They gave her a great farewell. Nakuul Mehta posted a picture with Shaktimaan and fans are speculating if they are doing a project together. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover trends on Twitter as his memes go viral; this is pure gold

Urfi Javed calls out casting director

Urfi Javed in a series of stories on Instagram referred to Obed Afridi as a sexual predator. She said that he asked her for sexual favours and did not pay her for a project. Urfi Javed said that many young women suffered due to Obed Afridi who is a casting director in the Punjabi industry. Priyank Sharmaa also wrote that a friend suffered from a similar experience with Obed Afridi. Urfi Javed is best known for Bigg Boss OTT and her appearances in risque outfits. She has said that she faced many bad experiences before.

Nakuul Mehta's pic with Shaktimaan gets appreciation

Nakuul Mehta fans were thrilled to see his picture with Shaktimaan. They are wondering if he is a part of a project with the original Indian superhero. A movie is being made on Shaktimaan and the teaser has been out on social media as well.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee quits the show

Pregnant Pooja Banerjee has finally bid adieu to the show. She was playing the role of Rhea. Pooja Banerjee is expecting her first baby with Sandeep Sejwal. The actress was working till her last trimester. The team of Kumkum Bhagya gave her the cutest farewell.

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has funny take on selfies

Shark Tank India Ashneer Grover said he was surprised to see the number of people wanting to click selfies with him. He said they even recognized him with the mask on. He said if people wanted selfies they could get them clicked with a pretty girl.

Niti Taylor talks about her comeback

Niti Taylor has spoken about getting back to work after two years. She revealed that she was having health issues and did not wish to risk it during the pandemic. Niti Taylor said her husband Parikshit Bawa is very supportive of her career.