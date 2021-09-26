Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan dedicates award to her late father, Neha Marda reacts to rumours of being a part of Bigg Boss 15 and more

While Hina Khan dedicated her award of 'Iconic Actress In a Web Film' to her late father, popular TV actress Neha Marda reacted to the rumours of being a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day...