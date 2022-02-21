Cezanne Khan has revealed that he is getting married sometime in 2022. He will be marrying his long-time girlfriend Afsheen Khan. They have been together for three years. Shark Tank India Ashneer Grover has finally reacted on his wife Madhuri Jain wearing an outfit from a fashion entrepreneur rejected by him on the show. He said that he found her dress like a mop but clearly his wife had a mind of her own. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to launch their production house soon. They held an event for the same. Take a look at the main headlines… Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Niti Taylor, and more: 7 TV stars whose fans are eagerly waiting for their upcoming music videos

Cezanne Khan to get hitched with Afsheen Khan in 2022

Cezanne Khan whom we know as Anurag Basu from the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is all set to marry in 2022. He will be marrying Afsheen Khan who has been his girlfriend since three years. Cezanne Khan said that he did not want to rush into marriage but Afsheen Khan makes him happy and peaceful. He described her as a simple, honest and family-oriented girl. Cezanne Khan is 44 now. Afsheen Khan and he have been posting some pics on social media. Cezanne Khan is also gearing up for his new show with Rajshree Thakur on Sony TV. Also Read - Cezanne Khan aka the OG Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to tie the knot at 44 - read deets

Shaheer Sheikh talks about Nazar and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor

While most celeb couple are high on Instagram PDA, Shaheer Sheikh prefers to keep things restrained. He said that he fears the evil eye that we call nazar. This is why he refrains from posting comments on his wife's pictures on social media and all.

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover breaks his silence on his wife wearing outfits from a designer he rejected

The fact that Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain wore a gown made by a fashion entrepreneur rejected by the BharatPe founder on Shark Tank India grabbed eyeballs. The participant had shared the pics of the lady wearing her outfit on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, Ashneer Grover has broken his silence on it. He said, "So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don’t know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn’t listen to me."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim launch their production house

After Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have taken the plunge and ventured into the world of production. They will also be seen on a TV show.

Mohena Kumari Singh talks about her pregnancy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh has spoken about her pregnancy. It seems her delivery is going to happen soon. She will deliver the kid in Mumbai. Mohena Kumari Singh said that she was only eating organic food nowadays and did not touch Chinese food for seven months.