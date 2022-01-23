Here is the trending TV news of the day. Mansi Srivastava of Ishqbaaaz is now married to Kapil Tejwani. After three days of mehendi, sangeet and haldi functions the couple finally got hitched. It happened at a plush Mumbai hotel. The whole gang except Nakuul Mehta was present for the do. There is some news about Naagin 6. It seems Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran are playing important in this new season. Fans remember Sudha Chandran as Yamini from season one. Hina Khan gave fans a glimpse of her new project. Take a look at the top news of the day… Also Read - Mansi Srivastava-Kapil Tejwani wedding: Ishqbaaaz's Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh’s epic reunion makes us miss Nakuul Mehta aka SSO – view pics

Mansi Srivastava - Kapil Tejwani are now man and wife

Ishqbaaaz and Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava married her photographer husband Kapil Tejwani in Mumbai. The marriage took place in a plush Mumbai hotel. The two were dating for more than three years. It was a reunion for the Ishqbaaaz family at the wedding. Surbhi Chandna, Nehalaxmi Iyer,Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh and others were seen. The only missing person was Nakuul Mehta. We guess he was busy shooting. Moreover, he has just recovered from COVID-19. Some actors from team Kundali Bhagya were also there. Also Read - Asim Riaz and Divya Agrawal to star together in Dur Hua song; fans cannot control their excitement

Naagin 6 ropes in Urvashi Dholakia and Sudha Chandran

The latest news from Naagin 6 is that Urvashi Dholakia is part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. As we know, Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia's association goes back a long way. Sudha Chandran is famous with all viewers of Naagin as Yamini Raheja from season one. It seems Urvashi Dholakia has a very powerful villain character in this season.

Fans excited about Asim Riaz - Divya Agarwal's new song

Asim Riaz is making quite a bit of news with his music videos. He has shared his first look with Divya Agarwal for the new song, Dur Hua. Asim Riaz put a picture and captioned it, "Presenting the first look of #DurhuaFt. @divyaagarwal_official Music - @Roachkillaofficia Stay tuned Squad, the next banger is on the way, Dropping soon".

Hina Khan reveals new project

Hina Khan gave fans a sneak peek of her new film. She showed off a bound script with the prayer of Bismillah. Fans took to social media to wish her.