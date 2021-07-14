Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony, Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal love angle and more

The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories and events that took place in the television industry. From Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony to Indian Idol 12's Mohammad Danish speaking about Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal's love angle, here are the trending TV news for today. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Fans rally behind Shaheer Sheikh after he shares a heartfelt post on 'replacing' Sushant Singh Rajput

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's mehendi ceremony

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will take their vows on 16th July 2021. And the preparations for the same are in full swing. Today, the Mehendi ceremony has begun and 'dulhaniya' Disha Parmar looks resplendent in a pink outfit. The videos from Disha Parmar's Mehendi function have gone viral. In the video, we see Disha in a pink outfit and a white palazzo and her hand decked in mehendi. The decorations are done beautifully and the mehendi function looks dreamy. We also see Disha's friends and cousins dancing and enjoying the mehendi ceremony. Rahul Vaidya also visited Disha's house for the function and the couple interacted with the paps. Rahul sang a wedding song for his to be wife, Disha. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Calling for a bycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and trolling Shaheer Sheik and Ankita Lokhande is no way of honouring Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy

Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal love angle

Indian Idol 12 contestant Mohammad Danish in an interview with BollywoodLife correspondent Ravi Pareek spoke about the love angle between Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan. He said, "We all are like a family. We all share a great bond. There is nothing being done for TRP. I don't think there is any love angle. They are great friends and share a great bond. But I don't know if there is love." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS his first reaction when he was approached to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput

Ashish Kulkarni talks about his eviction from Indian Idol 12

Ashish Kulkarni was the one to recently get eliminated from Indian Idol 12. However, the young singer is not very disappointed with his defeat. Rather, he is taking it in good spirit and stated that it is a good beginning for him. Talking to Indian Express.com, he was quoted saying, "Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good." He further added, “I won’t say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way.” After Ashish Kulkarni's eviction, fans were very angry and trolled the show on the social media.

Shaheer Sheikh's heartfelt message on doing Pavitra Rishta 2.0 leaves fans emotional

Shaheer Sheikh faced a lot of flak for taking up a role that was immortalized by late Sushant Singh Rajput. As we know, Pavitra Rishta was the second big project of late SSR's career. He aced the character of Manav Deshmukh and left an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience. People till watch the re-runs to see the beautiful love story of Manav and Archana (Ankita Lokhande). Yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures with a note on how and why he agreed to do Pavitra Rishta 2. After reading this, fans got all emotional. A fan commented, "Oh Shaheer why are you sooo kind hearted! You always do good for others and people always misunderstood you, play with your feelings... I totally can understand you Shah... I'm always here for you!" while another one wrote, "Only u can do this...You need not give explaination bawse to anyone.. we trust u to your decisions...YOU ARE THE MOST HUMBLE PERSON I HAVE EVER MET"

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan joins Imlie

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ashita Dhawan entering Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani's Imlie. Ashita Dhawan plays the role of Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat's mother, Sheela Rathore. However, her character has been missing from the show since a long time but Ashita Dhawan will once again entertain her audience with a new character in Imlie. In an interview with ETimes, Ashita Dhawan spoke about the details of her new role. She revealed that she has been approached for the show but does not have much information about her character in Imlie. She said, "I don’t have much information about my character in the show. All I know is that it’s a cameo appearance. There is a best bahu competition happening in the ongoing track and I come into the picture with the sole intention of humiliating Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). I have started shooting for the show."

Avinash Sachdev breaks his silence on alleged split with fiancee Palak Purswani

Yesterday, there were rumours of how Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani have ended their relationship. The two got engaged some months back. Now, the actor has broken his silence and told a portal that some trust issues have crept up between the two. He was quoted as saying, "We have not quit our relationship. I would say we have taken a pause. Due to the lockdown, we were not getting a lot of time to spend with each other. She stays with her family and I have to take care of mine. I agree every couple needs some space but too much space is also not good I feel. Some misunderstanding has happened between us and also some trust issues. We haven't broken up but yes differences have surely come."