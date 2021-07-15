Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony, Shiny Doshi gets married and more

Finally, the day has ended and it is time to look at all the important things that took place in the television industry. From Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony to Shiny Doshi getting married to Lavesh Khairajani, here are the trending TV news for today. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti sends love to Ankita Lokhande for the digital comeback

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony

It is just one day to go for the most awaited wedding of the year. Yes, the #DisHul wedding is finally happening and the ceremonies have begun since yesterday. Now, the Haldi ceremony pictures and videos are out. In the pictures we see Disha Parmar in a pretty yellow dress and the glow on her face will make you fall in love. She is happily enjoying her functions along with her girl gang. Rahul Vaidya is also seen in yellow kurta and is super-excited for his big day. They were also seen preparing for the sangeet ceremony. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS that the lessons he learnt during Mahabharat shoot helped him accept Manav's role

Shiny Doshi gets married

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi has tied the knot with Lavesh Khairajani. The two had been dating for three years but she made the news official a month back. Last year, Lavesh Khairajani proposed to her in Vietnam and she said yes! The actress said that she was comfortable sharing the news now and hence made it public. The pictures of the wedding have been shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar and Nidhi Kurda. They are her close friends. While Lavesh Khairajani has worn a white sherwani with headgear, Shiny Doshi chose a traditional red Benarasi saree. She teamed it with kundan jewellery. Vinny Arora Dhoopar shared a pic where Lavesh is carrying her in his arms and giving her a kiss. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: 'Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log' Shaheer Sheikh shares his first reaction on being offered Sushant Singh Rajput's role

Shweta Singh Kirti has shown love and support to Ankita-Shaheer

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has sent her love to Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta. This comes days after fans have called for a boycott of the show saying it is just capitalizing on the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta Singh Kirti shared the pics put up by Ankita Lokhande. She said she was happy to see the digital reprise and sent her love and prayers to the team. This should calm down people who have been incessantly trolling the actress and other members like Shaheer Sheikh.

Mohd Danish names who should be Indian Idol 12's top 3

Indian Idol 12 is among the most popular shows on Indian TV currently. It is now nearing its end. Only six contestants are left who are in the race to win the glittering trophy. Among them is Mohd Danish. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Mohd Danish reveals whom he wants to see in the top 3. The social media buzz is all around Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others. But Mohd Danish feels that every contestant deserves to be in the top 3. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Mohd Danish stated that he finds every singer in top six extremely talented and worthy of going to the top 3. He mentioned that if it were in his hands, he would make everyone with the show. It is a big deal to come so far in Indian Idol 12 and thus everyone is already a winner, stated Mohd Danish.

Arshi Khan prepares for Rahul-Disha wedding

Arshi Khan is preparing for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. In an interview with Spotboye, Arshi Khan said that she has changed over 15 designers to get the perfect dress for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Arshi Khan said, "My designers are still work in progress. You guys will know about it at the last moment. But yes I'm giving my best to look the best as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi hai. I have changed over 15 designers till now for my attire. I have already put on Mehendi and will be flying to Mumbai today. I'm really excited." She also revealed the gift she is planning to give to Rahul and Disha. She said, "I feel the best gift for him will be 'Sheru' our son. Mine, Aly, and Rahul. And the other special gift is a secret. I am really excited about his wedding also because a lot of our Bigg Boss family members will be attending it. It will be like a reunion for us after a very long time."