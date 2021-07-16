Trending TV News today: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar get married, Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away, Indian Idol 12 finale to air for 12 hours and more

It is the end of the day and we are back with all the important stories of the day. From Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's royal wedding to the Indian Idol 12 finale airing for 12 hours, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Raajneeti, Namastey London and more: Katrina Kaif’s highest rated movies on IMDB to stream now on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar get married

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married today. The wedding took place at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz and the videos and pictures from the wedding are going viral on social media. The Dishul wedding is one of the most talked-about things in the television world right now. Talking about the videos, one of them features Rahul Vaidya exchanging rings with Disha Parmar. In the same video, we see Rahul getting down on his knees and proposing to her in front of everyone. The bride and groom look very happy and surreal in their wedding trousseaus. We also see Aly Goni safekeeping Rahul's shoes and saying, "Hum joote chori hone nahi denge. (we won't let anyone steal the shoes)." There's also groomsmen going berserk at the baaraat. We also see a video in which Disha Parmar is seen walking and greeting everyone. Disha Parmar was every inch a Rajasthani bride in her pink lehenga with kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya was wearing a white sherwani. The couple looks so royal.

Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away

Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passed away. The actress is known as Daadisaa from the show Balika Vadhu all over India and abroad. Post that, it was her sparkling performance as Dadi in Badhaai Ho that left fans awestruck at her acting chops. The actress, 75, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She had suffered a couple of strokes and her health was down since past three years. Her co-stars, Avika Gor, Avinash Mukherjee, Shashank Vyas, Neena Gupta, Smita Bansal, Sidharth Shukla and others remembered the veteran actress and shared their special memories with her.

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill to host Bigg Boss 15's OTT premiere

After the successful run of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, fans of the controversial show are now looking forward to its 15th season. The buzz around it is pretty intense as this time the structure is a little different. The show will first premiere on OTT for six week before moving to Television. While will be the host and dost as the show starts on TV, we wonder who will hold the fort as it appears on VOOT. As per the latest tweet made by VOOT, Bigg Boss 13's hit pair, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill maybe hosting the show. Or they may be the ones to launch the show on VOOT. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are already on moon thinking that they will get to see them together again. The tweet made by the official handle of VOOT read, "Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you... Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? (Find hint in the hashtags) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal." The hashtag had SidNaaz in it and all their fans have gone crazy.

Indian Idol 12 finale to air for 12 hours

Indian Idol 12 is currently India's favourite reality show. This season has become successful and people have loved the show. The TRPs have also been amazing this time. Now, we will get the winner of this hit season on August 15. However, as per reports in TellyChakkar, Indian Idol 12's finale will be airing for a whopping 12 hours. The creative team of Indian Idol has left no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to the show. The makers have done extensive planning to make the season's finale a huge hit. Several celebrities are all set to grace the finale episode. We all hear that the past winners of the show will be gracing the finale.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

One of the most popular game shows Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its new season. Yes, finally the most-watched show on TV will return with a bang. Bollywood actor who is the host of the show will be back with the new season soon. The makers have successfully run 12 seasons of KBC and this time it will be the 13th season. As reported by Telly Chakkar, the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will be airing its finale on 29 August. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati will be premiering from 23 August onwards. There is no official confirmation about the same by the channel. This time the format of the show will be a bit different due to COVID-19. This year, there will be a digital selection and screening process that will be held.