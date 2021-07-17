Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's hilarious first night incident, Sidharth Shukla caught in the middle of online toxicity and more

It is the end of the day and as usual, we are here with all the important stories of the day from the television industry. From Rahul Vaidya sharing a hilarious incident from his first night with Disha Parmar to Sidharth Shukla being caught in the middle of online toxicity, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bharti Singh REVEALS she was TOUCHED inappropriately by show coordinators; says, 'I had no courage back then'

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's hilarious first-night incident

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married yesterday. It was a dreamy wedding and #DisHul fans were in awe of the beautiful couple. Today, in the morning Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen spending some time with their families and a few friends. During this family-time session, Rahul Vaidya was seen on the stage with wife, Disha Parmar and other family members. While on the stage he and Disha were seen singing and even his mother sang a song. However, what caught all the attention was Rahul sharing a hilarious incident from his first night with Disha. Rahul Vaidya was seen saying that his mama and cousins had entered his room at 3am in the night when he was with Disha Parmar on their first night. He said that Disha asked him on their first night whether there is someone else also in their room. He also added that post that in the morning at 8 am his mama came to trouble him again.

Sidharth Shukla caught in the middle of online toxicity

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most hotly contested seasons. The winner Sidharth Shukla enjoys unprecedented fan following on social media. The handsome hunk was never active on social media but when he came out of the show he realised the kind of love he was being showered upon. Since then, he has been trying to engage with his fans by tweets. He is more active on Twitter than Instagram. But as we know, fandom wars seem to be a never-ending this, and it especially holds true for the top 3 of Bigg Boss 13. While they must be happy to have such a loyal following, the online toxicity is one drawback they did have to deal with. Given that trolls can stoop really low, a fan tagged Sidharth Shukla about the kind of filth that was being spewed just in the name of fandom. The handsome hunk requested his fans to distance themselves from such behaviour and keep things dignified. When some fans pinpointed that they were also facing abuse, the actor said that he is concerned about everybody who says he is part of his fandom. He said he would love it if they maintained decency and used their energies in the right kind of pursuits.

Bharti Singh shares an incident from the past

Speaking to Maniesh Paul on his new show, Bharti Singh spoke about the times when she was touched and taken advantage of from men around her while working in the entertainment industry. She also spoke about her childhood and how her mother had to go through some terrible times. She spoke about how the show's co-ordinators sometimes behaved inappropriately with her. Bharti Singh said, "The coordinators ( of events) sometimes misbehaved. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it’s not a good feeling , but then also think that he’s like my uncle, he can’t be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right." Bharti said that now she understands what is right and what is not but back then she didn't. She added, "So I thought this doesn’t feel right. I had no understanding. I have the confidence to fight now. I can now say 'what is the matter, what are you looking at , go out we are changing now'. I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then."

Sonu Nigam REACTS to fake praises on reality shows

Sonu Nigam has been a judge on Indian Idol and other singing reality shows since a long time. The singer spoke about fake praises on reality shows. In an interview with ETimes, Sonu Nigam said that praising the contestants unnecessarily will not do any good to them. He said, "As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when they haven't if we keep praising them."

Munmun Dutta shares pics enjoying a mud bath

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta is known to be a fashionista. The actress lights up her Instagram handle with so many glamorous posts. She has now posted three pictures from her trip to Jordan. We can see her enjoying a mud bath in the Dead Sea in an animal print monokini. It is a picture from her 2017 vacation. It seems the black mud found in the Dead Sea has therapeutic qualities. The mud helps people with skin ailments like acne, etc. The mud is very rich in minerals.