Trending TV news today: Arjun Bijlani confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15, Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet on CID's return and more

Arjun Bijlani confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 is the most awaited reality show right now. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 ended, fans were waiting to know details about the new season. On the finale night of Bigg Boss 14, it was announced that the house will open for commoners again in the new season. A lot of names of celebrities have been doing rounds. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani's name has popped up a lot of times. And the Naagin actor has confirmed being approached for Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Yes, in an interview with Indian Express, Arjun Bijlani said that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is giving it a thought. Arjun said, "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15 and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show."

Aditya Srivastava aka Inspector Abhijeet on CID's return

CID is still one of the most loved shows. The first episode of the show had aired in 1998 and it had a successful run on the small screen for 20 years. It has been almost 2 years since the show went off-air and people have been demanding for a new season. And finally, it seems the makers are going to give a treat to all CID fans. Yes, Aditya Srivastava aka senior Inspector Abhijeet in an interview with Zoom Digital spoke about the show's second season. Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet said that talks are on for CID's second season, but there's no confirmation yet. He shared, "Talks are going on for it. As of now, there's no firm decision that has been made. Mujhe bich-bich inform karte hai ke aap log taiyyar rahiyega, hum dusre form mein leke aa rahe hai (As and when, I am informed that be ready, we are going to be back (with CID) in a new form). Agar CID aana hai, toh channel ko hi decide karna hai (If CID has to come, the channel will be deciding on the same). I heard about that and hume bola toh gaya hai (we have been told about season 2). I can't tell you the time frame for now because abhi bohot kacchi baat hai."

The Kapil Sharma Show shoot begins

The Kapil Sharma Show shoot has begun. Kapil Sharma has begun shooting with his old gang which includes Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan. Kapil Sharma shared a series of photos on his Instagram and wrote, "new beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon." This post by Kapil Sharma has left everyone surprised and people are happy to know about the return of the show.

Divya Agarwal finalised for Bigg Boss 15?

Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss will soon return with season 15. Yes, the news about the show has already started doing rounds on the internet. Bigg Boss 15 will be quite different this time. We have heard of so many celebrities who might be a part of the show. Now, we hear that Divya Agarwal has been finalised for th show. Several reports on social media suggest that the winner of MTV Ace Of Space will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. We have previously seen her entering the show as a special guest during Bigg Boss 11 when ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma was a part of the show. Divya has good knowledge about reality shows. She won MTV Ace Of Space and was also a runner-up in Splitsvilla

Shaheer Sheikh on twists in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 began on July 12. The first episode of the show received all the love from the audience. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes were appreciated for their performances. They both brought back the magic of #Devakshi and it was a treat to watch the first episode of the show. This season we have also seen some amazing twists that made fans go crazy. Not just the audience, even Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev himself was surprised with the twists the writers have brought. In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh shared his views on the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He said, "The twist writer got for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was something I also didn't expect. It was surprising for me also. And in the very first episode, we got the response probably what we were looking for. I think from here on we will try to maintain the feel and pattern of our show which we had earlier. As an actor, I am satisfied when I see what I am doing in the show. I am happy with what they have done to the storyline. We did this show 4-5 years back but now also if you see all the characters they have maintained their aura's which I am sure must have been challenging for them. They have successfully connected the audience with the characters."