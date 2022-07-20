As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has found its top four finalists in Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Rubina Dilaik. The feud between Urfi Javed and Farah Khan Ali has got a new spin today. Ribbhu Mehra will be a new entrant on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood stars who were bullied in school; here's how they coped

Vikas Khanna - Ranveer Brar in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The latest buzz is that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers are planning to approach celebrity chefs, Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. The makers are keen to bring in a starry line-up for the dance reality show that is coming back after five long years. Niti Taylor, Mohsin Khan and Hina Khan are some of the top names from the TV world. Cricketers like Lasith Malinga, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh too have been approached. Vikas Khanna was seen on Bigg Boss 13 while Ranveer Brar acted in Amazon's Modern Love. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari is a stunner in a red ruffled saree; Divyanka Tripathi gushes, 'How beautiful' [View Pics]

Uorfi Javed hits out at Farah Khan Ali for slut-shaming her

The fight between jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and Urofi Javed resumed after the former praised sister Sussanne Khan's look in a bralet with shorts. Netizens reminded Farah how she had shamed Uorfi for the same. Also Read - Brahmastra: As Ayan Mukerji refutes reports of Shah Rukh Khan's cameo; Karan Johar's old viral video reveals the truth

When the designer defended herself saying that she wanted to protect the Bigg Boss OTT starlet, Urfi said, "No, your intent was not to 'protect' me. You're a known face, you called me distasteful on a public platform, your comment made headlines. I was so depressed reading your comment, I cried my eyes out. You embarrassed and slut-shamed me publicly. I stood up for myself."

Ribbhu Mehra new entrant in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a new entrant in the form of Ribbhu Mehra. He has been part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein before. He will be the new top cop and create more problems for Virat Chavan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finds top four

The buzz is that Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Jannat Zubair are confirmed finalists of the show. The fourth name is either Rubina Dilaik or Tushar Kalia. Both Jannat and Faisal are doing great on Rohit Shetty's show. Even Mohit Malik has not given up any time.

Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa has now said that only time will tell who was lying and playing the victim card in her marriage with Rajeev Sen. She said that she does not wish to wash dirty linen in public.

