Trending TV news today: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss OTT promo, Nikki Tamboli on her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

The day has ended and if you guys have missed out on the important stories from the television industry, you are at the right place. We are here with all that took in the telly town today. From Salman Khan treating fans with Bigg Boss OTT promo to Nikki Tamboli talking about her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - SHOCKING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Udhwani accuses Anshul Pandey of cheating on her; calls it quits

Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss OTT promo

After months of speculations and probable contestants list, has finally treated his fans with the first promo of his upcoming controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss. This season, the show will first stream on digital platform VOOT with Bigg Boss OTT, six weeks ahead of its television run. In the promo, Salman can be seen bursting with joy has he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the upcoming season. He is heard saying, "Is baar ka Bigg Boss, itna crazy, itna over-the-top, TV par ban ho jayega.." Salman Khan said, "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with 'Bigg Boss OTT', six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rannvijay's inside scoop on Splitsvilla 13, Hello Mini season 3 trailer and more latest updates

Nikki Tamboli on her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Nikki Tamboli got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the first week itself. She had aborted three tasks and was eventually evicted. After her elimination episode aired, Nikki said that her parents weren't pleased with her performance. Speaking with SpotboyE, Nikki said that when she was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they were not very happy. “The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn't happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don't know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind," said Nikki. Also Read - Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani, Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan — 14 TV couples who fell in love on the sets [Part 3] – View pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey part ways

Priyanka Udhwani and Anshul Pandey who met on the sets on have decided to part ways. The duo met on the sets of the popular TV show in 2014 and started dating after a year. Priyanka Udhwani has accused Anshul of cheating on her. On the other hand, Anshul has denied all the allegations levelled by Priyanka against him. In an interview with Etimes, Priyanka Udhwani said that trouble had been brewing between them for some time but it was the final straw for her when Anshul left her while she was unwell. Priyanka added that a couple of girls had messaged her saying that Anshul had been trying to hit on them. The actress added that the girls did not inform her before thinking that they are very happy together. Priyanka added that she feels liberated after the break-up. Anshul Pandey, on the other hand, revealed that Priyanka did not speak to him directly on the matter. He said, "I don’t like to discuss my personal life, but if Priyanka is accusing me of cheating on her, then it’s wrong. One should say these things with validation and not just to put the other person down. If we came as far as six years together, I am sure there must have been more mental happiness than emotional exhaustion. The irony is she hasn’t even spoken to me about this. We shouldn’t make assumptions."

Hina Khan’s heart-wrenching note for her father

In April this year, actress lost her father due to cardiac arrest. The actress wasn’t in the city when her father breathed his last. She had been in Jammu with her mother fulfilling her professional commitment. And three months later, Hina Khan is still not able to cope with her loss. It is known fact that Hina had been very close to her father. Hina Khan penned a heart-wrenching note for her father, reminiscing their times together. She shared a couple of picture with her father and wrote, “Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always. The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly). Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad… Three Months Today. 20th April 2021. DADDYS STRONG GURL. This is what u always called me… Not that strong to bear your loss Dad.”

Rupal Patel to begin shooting for Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's prequel Tera Mera Saath Rahe's shooting has reportedly begun and Rupal Patel will be playing an important role in the show. However, the shoot of the show had to be put on hold after she was hospitalised due to her health woes. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Rupal has recovered and will begin shooting for the show in a couple of days. In fact, she shot for a promo with Giaa Manek aka Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya yesterday and will commence the shoot in a couple of days.