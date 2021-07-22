Trending TV News Today: Netizens want Shilpa Shetty removed as Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge, Silsila SidNaaz Ka leaves fans nostalgic, Jennifer Winget tests COVID-19 positive and more

A new promo of Silsila Sidnaaz Ka is out. In the promo, we can see call the cute moments of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. We can see them getting saying ‘I love you’ to each other apart from cuddling and kissing. We can also see a glimpse of their fights. It will be interesting to see what the show has in store for us. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut, Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia's 'heartbreak' post barely a month after marriage and more

Jennifer Winget tests COVID-19 positive

, who is known for her roles in Beyhadh 2 and Code M, has revealed that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is asymptomatic and doing fine. "Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. ? . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be! ? Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!"

Bharti Singh took a massive pay cut for The Kapil Sharma Show

The Coronavirus situation put people in a fix across the globe. India suffered major lockdowns because of the rampant spread of the virus. All the industries including Film and TV suffered drastically. Now, finally things are getting back on track. However, the stars are suffering pay cuts. Comedian recently spoke about taking massive pay cuts for the shows like and Dance Deewane. As per a TOI report, Bharti Singh took a 70 per cent cut for Dance Deewane while 50 per cent cut for The Kapil Sharma Show, as revealed by a source. While talking about the pay cut, Bharti stated that like everybody else, even she felt bad while taking the cut but that's the consequence of the situation. She was quoted saying, "I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised."

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon's restaurant gets damaged due to heavy rains

Beyhadh actor also turned an entrepreneur as he opened a restaurant Arbour 28- All Day Kitchen & Bar, last year. However, the actor recently shared a few videos on social media showing how heavy rainfall in Mumbai has damaged the exteriors of the restaurant. He wrote, "Thank you Mumbai Rains for doing this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, just do it you did it too." He also spoke to ETimes about his loss. Kushal said, "Well yes, it wasn't so heavy. In fact, we had stronger rain last year and even this year before yesterday - but I think the extra breeze that was blowing yesterday played havoc. Difficult to say but I suffered a loss of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately."