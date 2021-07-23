Trending TV News today: Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's new song, rumours of Munmun Dutta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more

The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Indian Idol 12 contestants, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's new song release to rumours of Munmun Dutta quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: After launching Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal with Tere Bagairr, Himesh Reshammiya releases another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo

has been keeping his promises made to the Indian Idol 12 contestants and how. Last month, the music composer launched Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in his new album Himesh Ke Dil Se. He released their romantic track Tere Bagairr and it garnered over 12 million views on YouTube within a week. And now Himesh has released another song Terii Umeed sung by the duo. The song is a studio version which features Pawandeep and Arunita in the video. "Pawandeep and Arunita have sung this song like veterans as compared to being fresh talent. Each note that I have composed in Terii Umeed has been perfectly rendered by them and after the superhit success of Tere Bagairr I just knew that another composition with them will be ideal. Terii Umeed explores their soulful voices in a very different range and shows their versatility. I am confident that each and every music lover of all genres will love this song!" Himesh said on the release of the song.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer has been appreciated for her performance. She also has a massive fan following on social media. However, since a few months we aren't able to see Babita ji in the show. The cast and crew had shifted to Daman as shootings were restricted in Maharashtra. Munmun Dutta had not been a part of the Mission Kala Kauwa episode shoot in Daman. Now, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to Mumbai but as per reports in Spotboye, Munmun Dutta has not returned yet. As per reports in Spotboye, Munmun has not returned and no storyline is being written around her as well. A source close to the portal said that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon. However, in an interview with ETimes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's production house, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi confirmed the news and said, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect."

Shehnaaz Gill is going places and how. She just created a stir some time back with her cover for Filmfare. The lady wore a sheer bodycon dress with a platinum blonde wig. Now, in a new development Masaba Gupta revealed that she is a fan of the singer-actress and wants to dress her up. In fact, she asked fans if they could lead her to Shehnaaz Gill. Masaba Gupta is now busy shooting for the second season of Masaba Masaba. After hearing this comment, fans of Shehnaaz Gill have gone on an overdrive. People became emotional about her journey so far.

is coming back. In case you missed it, the cast aka Kapil Sharma, , Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lahri, Archana Puran Singh and more have already shot for the promo of the show. And they would be resuming the shoot quite soon. Now, Kiku Sharda is one of the principal cast who is also actively working in films. The actor is very fond of comedy and The Kapil Sharma Show. He heaped praises on the cast members and said that he'll reserve days for TKSS every week religiously. Kiku Sharda is popular for his portrayal of Bumper, Bachcha Yadav and several more characters. He told ETimes, "After working for so many years with a team (Kapil Sharma and his production), you develop a comfort level, share a warm rapport and give your best. You perform better when you work with like-minded colleagues. Comedy is my forte and I will never move away from doing something I love. Even if I do another project, two days in a week will always be reserved for Kapil's show."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is making a lot of noise. Even before the show started, dating rumours started floating around. The new friendship between Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul caught the attention of many. Gossip mills started speculating that something was brewing between the two. But Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul were quick to deny saying that they were just good friends. Sana posted a video of her twirling in the lehenga she wore for the reception of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. She is looking gorgeous and was showered with compliments. The song being played for the Insta reel was Do you love me? Reading that, Vishal Aditya Singh asked, "Do you" with an emoji face. Needless to say, fans were quick to react on his comment. Some told him to be frank about his fondness for Sana Makbul while others felt that she was not perfect for him.