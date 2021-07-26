Trending TV news today: Munmun Dutta reacts to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nikki Tamboli returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

The day has almost ended and we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Munmun Dutta reacting to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Nikki Tamboli returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - 2 Phone Teaser: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song looks like an adorable story of 'mohalle wala pyaar'

Munmun Dutta reacts to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji has been in the news recently. There have been rumours that Munmun Dutta will be quitting the show. Now, Munmun Dutta herself has reacted to these rumours. In another interview with ETimes, the actress said, "Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot." She also said that she will announce it if she's leaving TMKOC. Munmun said, "If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Reports of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan on Bigg Boss 15 moving to OTT and more

Dilip Joshi reacts to rumours of a rift with co-stars Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat

We have all loved Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been doing this role for 13 years now and the audience is still never bored of the character. Just like us, even Dilip Joshi isn’t bored of playing Jethalal for so many years. In an interview with ETimes, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal spoke about his character. He said, "Jethalal is a beautiful character and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful." Recently, there were rumours of a rift between Dilip Joshi and his co-stars Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (Tapu). Dilip Joshi has denied these rumours. He said, "We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don't even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going." Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and other Bigg Boss 14 contestants slayed it at #TheDisHulWedding – view pics

Nikki Tamboli returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has begun and we saw Nikki Tamboli getting eliminated in the first week itself. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist had aborted 3 stunts in the show and hence she had to leave the show. But it seems she has returned back as a wild card contestant. Yes, in a promo of the show, we see Nikki Tamboli performing a stunt sitting next to Arjun Bijlani. A picture of her has also gone viral where she is seen doing another stunt. It seems the makers have decided to give her another chance.

Shoaib Ibrahim's father hospitalised after a brain stroke

Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media handle to share a piece of distressing news. In a shocking turn of events, the actor's father has been hospitalised. The actor revealed that his father got a brain stroke and is currently in critical condition in ICU. He urged his fans across to pray to Allah to make him better. "Need you[r] Prayers & strength once again!! Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently!! Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki Allah unhe theek kar dein. [Please, please do pray to Allah to make him alright again]." Shoaib Ibrahim's actress wife, Dipika Kakar also shared the news on her Instagram stories urging her fans to pray.

Arshi Khan and Jasleen Matharu on Karan Johar as Bigg Boss 15 OTT host

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on OTT six weeks before the actual television premiere. It is known that Salman Khan won't be hosting the OTT version of the show but it will be Karan Johar doing the job. Now in an interview with Spotboye, former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu and Arshi Khan reacted to Karan Johar hosting the show. Jasleen Matharu who was a part of Bigg Boss 12 is excited to see the Koffee With Karan host deal with the contestants locked inside. She also said that Karan Johar will be more humourous. Jasleen also feels that Karan Johar won't scold anyone and the contestant don't need to be extra careful. Arshi Khan says that it will be fun to watch Karan Johar host the show because he is someone who actually knows what his audience wants. She feels that the people participating this year may have an opportunity to give him a direct audition for his future films.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's 2 Phone teaser