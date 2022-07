Nakuul Mehta has done a Ranveer Singh. Yes, he morphed his face on the nude photoshoot of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star. Divyanka Tripathi has slammed trolls who have fat-shamed her. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Ranveer Singh booked for obscenity over nude photoshoot, hurting sentiments and insulting modesty of women

Nakuul Mehta gets inspired by Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot is the talk of the town. He has also been sued by a lawyer Vedika Chaubey who found the photoshoot vulgar and offending the modesty of a woman. Nakuul Mehta has now morphed his face on the pic of Ranveer Singh and it is hilarious. His Ishqbaaaz co-stars left LOL emojis for him. Wife Jankee Parekh warned him that he needs to put on his boxers right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slams trolls

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a reel where we can see her dance her heart out. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has also slammed people who discuss her not so flat tummy and whether she is pregnant or not. Her Insta note read, "My first instinct was that I should delete the video....but no...I won't! You who want people to look a certain way- change your mind set!

I'm not even obese and few make ugly comments... how harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues! Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on Social media!" Also Read - Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: Adipurush star to spend her special day with her Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan – here's how

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma buys new car

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is now the proud owner of a KIA vehicle. She joins the league of TV celebs like Tejasswi Prakash, Shoaib Ibrahim and others to buy a new set of wheels.

Sambhavna Seth opens up on the pain of IVF side effects

In her new YouTube vlog, Sambhavna Seth has spoken about how she developed rheumatoid arthritis due to the IVF treatment. She said that she is consulting multiple doctors for her treatment. Avinash and Sambhavna Seth are very keen to have a baby. The actress said that she is giving it her best shot.



Shamita Shetty reconfirms breakup with Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fans are happy to hear about their new music video. After seeing the pic, many felt if they had reconciled. Shamita Shetty said that they are not a couple any more but continue to stay as friends.