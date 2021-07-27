Trending TV news today: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza to replace Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4 this week, new entry in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and more

The day is about to end and we are back with all the important stories from the Television industry. From Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza replacing Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer Chapter 4 for a week to a new entry in Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and others flaunt their hilarious dance moves on popular Bihari songs

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'souza to replace Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer 4

's husband Raj Kundra has been ruling the headlines for the past few days due to his alleged involvement in pornography-related case. He has been arrested reportedly on the charges of creating and distributing adult content. As the investigation is on in this case, Shilpa Shetty too has been probed. Amidst this controversy, the actress has not been able to shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4. In her absence, other Bollywood stars have been appearing as special guests. Last, it was reported that has come on-board for an episode of Super Dancer 4 as the special guest. Now, it has been reported that Bollywood couple and Genelia D'souza will be seen as the special guests in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer 4. To Etimes, a source revealed "They (Riteish and Genelia) love the show and agreed instantly. It would be fun to have them, anyway a fresh take on the proceedings is always welcome." Further adding, "Riteish and Genelia are always together. They still have the same chemistry as before and basically, they're a very happy couple with excellent sense of humour. As things stand today, it's going to be a rocking episode."

New entry in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the top favourite of many. People love watching a beautiful story of a simple housewife and how she struggles to prove herself every time. As per the latest storyline, Vanraj and Kavya are married and stay in the same house as Anupamaa. However, both of them have lost their jobs and Anupamaa has opened her new dance academy and gave an idea to Vanraj to open a café near her academy. However, Kavya is not liking it and Rakhi is set to separate Kinjal-Toshu from the Shah family. Well, it seems we will see more drama in the upcoming episodes of the show. Yes, as per reports in TellyChakkar, actress Sunita Rai will be entering the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer. She is known for her stint in projects like Bye Bye. We will soon get to see new twists in the show.

Jaan Kumar Sanu on not being invited to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding

Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya got married to Disha Parmar on July 16. He had a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai and also hosted a post wedding sangeet party. At the sangeet party, we saw his Bigg Boss 14 friends except for Abhinav-Rubina, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu did not bond well in Bigg Boss 14 and also had some nasty fights. Now, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Jaan Kumar Sanu spoke about not being invited to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. Jaan was asked if he was upset about not being invited. He said that he is not at all upset and sent good wishes to Rahul and Disha. He also said that he is glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic and that their wedding was absolutely beautiful. Jaan Sanu said that he is not upset about not being invited as Rahul had his own guest list and he respects it. He also shared that even if he was invited, he wouldn't have gone as things were not good between him and Rahul while they were in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Jaan wished Rahul a happy married life.

Shweta Tiwari to play a hard-nosed CBI officer in her next

Shweta Tiwari is rocking at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress who is looking fab after her body transformation has bagged another show after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She will be seen as a tough CBI officer on a new crime series. It seems the show is based on real life incidents. The actress said that she is excited to be part of something like this. She said, "I am excited to be part of the upcoming series Shukla V/S Tripathi. It’s a thriller with lot of suspense and we have just begun shooting for it. A young poet gets shot on live television and now it is upto the investigating officers to dig out the truth against all obstacles." It looks like the series is somewhat on the lines of Mardaani. The name of her new character is Riddhima Lakha. She said, "I play a no nonsense CBI officer, Ridhima Lakha who cannot be swayed or bribed. As we begin this journey I just wish for love and support from my fans."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 boys dance on Bihari songs

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 kickstarted recently and the audience is already loving this season. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have bonded really well with each other and their camaraderie is fun to watch. They have now become a strong group. Last night, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Sana Makbul had a party. Vishal posted a video of them dancing on all famous Bihari songs and the video will surely make you laugh out loud.