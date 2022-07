Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who played the much-loved role of Samar has spoken on how he was unceremonious thrown out of the show by makers and channel. Imlie and Panipat actor Gashmeer Mahajani has confirmed that he is doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more big headlines of the day. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets trolled for throwing 'attitude' while on a date with BF Nupur Shikhare; netizens, say, 'Khud hi bulati hai...' [Watch video]

Paras Kalnawat breaks his silence on being terminated from Anupamaa Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood stars REFUSED to be on Karan Johar's show for THESE reasons

Paras Kalnawat who plays Samar has broken his silence on being told to leave Anupamaa. The actor said that his character of Samar was stuck in a rut so he wanted to explore Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He said that he was told that Rajan Shahi was upset that he signed a show with a rival channel and hence terminated his contract. He said he was keen to work on both the shows, Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 together. Paras Kalnawat also said that he had resumed work within five days of his father's demise as the production house needed him. He said the team of Anupamaa was the greatest ever but this departure was hurtful. Also Read - Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, Rekha and other Bollywood actresses who feel comfortable doing BOLD and INTIMATE scenes

Advertisement

Read More: Anupamaa: Is this the reason makers ousted Paras Kalnawat from the show? Actor reacts to his exit

Gashmeer Mahajani confirms being on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Gashmeer Mahajani who is known to Indian TV audiences as Aditya Kumar Tripathi from Imlie is doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 1o. He said that he has started rehearsals. At 15, Gashmeer Mahajani started his career as a choreographer. He still does so for Marathi movies.

Read More: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani confirms his participation; says, 'I could feel the muscles...'

Sumona Chakravarti comes out in defense of Ranveer Singh

The star has been legal hassles after a lawyer filed a complaint that Ranveer Singh's nude pics have outraged the modesty of women. Sumona Chakravarti who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show has said that she is a woman and she does not feel that Ranveer Singh outraged her modesty.

Read More: Sumona Chakravarti reacts on FIR against Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'I am a woman, neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt'

Akanksha Puri breaks silence on Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti fake

Akanksha Puri has broken her silence on Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti being a fake show. She told ETimes, "I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time." But she said that marriage cannot happen in a jiffy, and it would take some more time for her and Mika Singh to seal the deal.

Read More: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri's bond was fake and scripted? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Kundali Bhagya completes five years; PreeRan fans celebrate

Kundali Bhagya has complete five years. Fans of Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar sent a huge cake to the actress.

Read More: Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar moved by fans' gesture for #PreeRan as the show completes five years; check details