The iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 14 years. The team did a cake-cutting with the media. Anita Hassanandani has revealed that she is keen to get back to work. Here is a recap... Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday went on a date with Vijay Deverakonda while she was dating Ishaan Khatter?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years

Asit Modi's iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 14 years. A small celebration was held on the sets where we could see Asit Modi, Dilip Joshi, Popatlal and Mr Bhide. But the ladies of the show were missing. Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji was also seen with the cast. Shyam Pathak came with his trademark umbrella. Also Read - R Madhavan's critically acclaimed Rocketry to have its Hindi premiere on THIS OTT platform on THIS date – last moment change in digital deal [Exclusive]

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years: Jethalal, Popatlal and Bhide celebrate the milestone with producer Asit Modi sans the ladies [VIEW PICS] Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vikrant Rona leaked online, Project K release date out, Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys house she stayed in with Naga Chaitanya

Advertisement

Anita Hassanandani reveals she's planning a comeback

Anita Hassanandani took to social media to reveal that she is planning a comeback. The actress' has a son Aaravv. He completed a year in February 2022. The actress said she did take a year off to give undivided time to her baby boy. Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Some peekaboo moments with my boo before I head for an audition! An actors struggle is real…Didn’t realise getting back to work post pregnancy will be so tough. What can I say…. Wish me luck to starting from the start."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha reject Bigg Boss 16

Buzz is that these three top stars have rejected Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The show is supposed to go on air from the second week of October. It seems Arjun Bijlani said that BB was now promoted more like a couples show and made no sense.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha REJECT Salman Khan's show? Naagin star terms it as a 'marriage bureau'

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna opens on talks of leaving the show

Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna has addressed the death track and whether he will quit the show. He told Indian Express, "All I can say for now is that I am fully committed to Anupamaa and Star Plus. I have full faith in Rajan Shahi’s vision. I don’t know what lies ahead in the track. So, I would want the audiences to wait and watch."

Read More: Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj FINALLY breaks silence on reports of him exiting the show; reveals if his character will die

Dimpy Ganguly welcomes third child, a son

Dimpy Ganguly and her husband Rohit Sen have welcomed a third child. It is a son, Rishaan. The couple have two kids, a son and a daughter.