Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan blushes when asked about Arunita Kanjilal, Ranveer Singh makes his TV debut and more

The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Pawandeep Rajan's adorable reaction when asked about Arunita Kanjilal to Ranveer Singh making his TV debut, here are the trending TV news of the day.

Pawandeep Rajan blushes when asked about Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 is getting all the love from the audience but they are also being slammed for the unnecessary drama they create. Especially for the Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan angle but some even love this jodi. The contestants are currently in their hometown and are receiving a grand welcome there. They are also interacting with the local media and Pawandeep Rajan came across a very cute question. Pawandeep Rajan's sister was asked , "Bhabhi ke bare mein baat hui?" She was confused and asked them whom they are talking about. The reporters said the one from West Bengal and we saw Pawandeep Rajan blushing over it.

Ranveer Singh makes his TV debut

Ranveer Singh confirmed his TV debut as a host of a quiz show titled, The Big Picture. Now, the first promo of the show is out and fans are super-excited to see the Gully Boy actor on the small screen. In the promo, we see Ranveer Singh talking about the different characters he has played in films, over the years. He also tries to explain the concept of his 'anokha' quiz show. Ranveer says, "Ek anokha quiz show, jahan tasveeron mein milenge sawaal, aur jawaabon mein milenge karodo. Big Picture-Tasveer se Taqdeer take."

Nakuul Mehta and Divyanka Tripathi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

There have been rumours of Ekta Kapoor bringing back her iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It was reported by TellyChakkar that Ekta Kapoor is planning to make another season of the show. It was earlier reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's iconic jodi will be reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, that is not true it seems. Yes, as per reports in Spotboye, not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta will be playing the lead role in the show opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Nakuul is still in talks with the makers while Divyanka has been finalised for the show. A source close to Spotboye informed them that the makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience and hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. The source also said that discussions are already on between both parties and if all goes well Nakuul will be paired opposite Divyanka Tripathi and not Karan Patel.

Pracheen Chauhan molestation case

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan has been arrested by Kurar police on allegations of molestation of a 22-year-old woman in Malad East. He was produced before the Borivali court today and was granted bail. The compliant read that Pracheen had invited the actress and her friend to attend a party at his residence on June 30. The police have registered a case under sections 354, 342, 323, 502 (2) against the actor. Senior PI of Kurar Village police station, Prakash Bele spoke about the case in an interview with ETimes. He said that the complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30. The accused was drunk and he touched her inappropriately. Prakash Bele also informed that Pracheen was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 21 years today. On this special occasion, Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video of the time when they celebrated the show's birthday. Along with this video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Many moons Ago. This day. Changed my life ! Thanku @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul Bhai n everyone associated ! JAI SHREE KRISHNA :) #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @starpariwaar Happy birthday kyuki....Celebrate 21 glorious years of iconic shows #kyukisaasbhikabhibahuthi. This is not the show this is history , no one can break it in the history of indian television"