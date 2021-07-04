Trending TV news today: Aditya Narayan shares Indian Idol 12's grand finale plans, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon and more

As usual, we are back with all the important stories of the day. From Aditya Narayan sharing exciting details about Indian Idol 12's grand finale to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar sharing pictures from their honeymoon, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao share a video with fans, Vicky Kaushal buys a new car, Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha has a title change

Aditya Narayan shares Indian Idol 12's grand finale plans

Indian Idol 12 has gained a lot of popularity. The TRPs of this season have been brilliant and it won't be wrong to say that this is the most successful season of Indian Idol. This is also the longest running season of Indian Idol. The show began in November 2020 and is still going on. However, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has finally revealed some interesting and exciting details about the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan shared that the current season of Indian Idol is about to end and they are in the last four weeks of the show. The singer shared that they want to end the show with love and positivity. Aditya Narayan was asked about the plans for the grand finale. Aditya Narayan said, "Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon pictures

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December last year have finally taken time out for their honeymoon. The head over heels couple are currently enjoying their time in Moscow. The Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar shared a few photos on her social media. These adorable pictures of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have set the internet on fire.

Rohan Mehra denies dating Ariah Agarwal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra was rumoured to be dating actress Ariah Agarwal for the past few months, but the two have now parted ways. They are family friends and Ariah's brother, Ayush Agarwal was a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earlier. A source close to ETimes had said that Rohan and Ariah started dating each other a few months back. But now, in an interview with ETimes, Rohan Mehra has denied dating Ariah Agarwal and called these rumours fake. He said, "There is no truth to these rumours. I am just focussing on my work. Ariah is a family friend and I don't want to upset my equation with her." Ariah Agarwal also gave her take on these rumours. She said that Rohan is a family friend and he knows her brother well because they worked together.

Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang buy a new house

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi and her husband, Shalabh Dang have bought a new house in Delhi. The actress shared a happy photo of her family enjoying the views and having fun on their balcony. She wrote, "New House New Balcony Same people P.S Caption by #IshanDang...#familytime #dilli #ishanaara @shalabhdang."

Smriti Irani's emotional note on 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 21 years on July 3. On this occasion, Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani penned down an emotional note and shared some iconic moments of the show. She wrote, "We had made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!"