Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

From Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's old throwback video going viral to Sidharth Shukla talking about #SidNaaz project, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of physical violence; makers choose #SidNaaz for Kumkum Bhagya reboot, Vikas Gupta tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy came as a shock for everyone. On June 1, he was arrested by the Goregaon cop after she filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Fans of Karan Mehra are in shock as he always came across as a very loving devoted father and husband. Nisha Rawal has even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman. Now, an old video has resurfaced. It is from April 2021. In the video, Nisha Rawal is urging Karan Mehra to make a video for couples. While it looks like a fun one, we get hints that things are just not right. Nisha Rawal says this man beats her up daily, while he asserts that she is the biggest burden of his life. We can see that Karan Mehra is completely disinterested in that video. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as #Abhigya in Kumkum Bhagya? Casting director spills interesting beans about the reboot

#SidNaaz new project

Bigg Boss 13 will be remembered for the friendship of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The #SidNaaz fandom is huge and know to celebrate their idols. The two's friendship is fodder for gossip mills that keep on speculating on whether they're dating or is marriage on the cards? But most fans want them back on a project. There were rumours of a web show or film but none of that has materialised so far. In an interview to Filmfare, he was asked if fans could get one more music video after the success of Shona Shona. He said, "Right now, it’s nothing you know, we’ve been under lockdown so we really don’t know anything. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you anything on that front, because for now there is nothing. But of-course things are good and if something comes up, why not." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill openly challenges Sidharth Shukla – know why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will see , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the contestants, challenging themselves and overcoming their fears. Now, there are always weekly eliminations, as y’all know, based on the performances of the contestants in the elimination stunt. However, in a shocking news report, there’s likely to be a mass elimination taking place on the show. Yes, you read that right. It’s quite shocking, yet interesting, as a mass elimination has never happened in the show before. Neither one nor two, but as many as five contestants might be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end while Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh will move ahead in the show.

Abhijeet Bhattacharjee on Indian Idol 12 controversies

Indian Idol 12 was embroiled in a controversy when singer , son of legendary singer, had dropped by on the sets of the singing reality TV show. A lot of celebrities gave their statements, some supported the show and some spoke about how things have changed in Indian Idol 12 over the years. And now, Abhijeet Bhattacharjee, who made a guest appearance on the show last week has opened up on the same. The acclaimed singer has come out in support of Amit Kumar and has blamed it on the media portals for blowing it out of proportion. While talking to Peepingmoon.com, the Chand Taare Tod Lau singer said, "There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn't say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily." After his appearance on the show, Abhijeet has slammed the reality show judges and called them 'inexperienced' and 'self-centered.'

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali completes 100 episodes

While Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali does not have huge TRPs, the show has a loyal fan base that dotes on the lead pair of Raghav Rao (Sai Ketan Rao) and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar). There is no doubt that Sai Ketan Rao has infused life to the role of the arrogant businessman from Hyderabad. The show is being shot in the City Of Nizams as of now. Shivangi Khedkar, a model-actress made her debut in ITV with the show. Fans adore the chemistry of the two. The show has completed 100 episodes and fans are all praise for the lead pair on Twitter. They have been trending the whole day.