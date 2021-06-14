Trending TV news today: Ankita Lokhande's emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Mehra's birthday wish for Kavish, Paras Chhabra's confession about Mahira Sharma and more

The day is about to end and it is time to look back at all the important stories of the day. From Ankita Lokhande's emotional post on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary to Karan Mehra's adorable birthday wish for son, Kavish, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs remember the actor

Ankita Lokhande's emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta actress recently shared a video along with late actor on his first death anniversary (June 14). She captioned the video as 'Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011'. In the video, Ankita and Sushant were seen dancing together and enjoying themselves to their fullest. Both Sushant and Ankita were seen twinning in black outfits. This video is from Diwali 2011, wherein the two were seen celebrating the festival together. Also Read - A look at Ankita Lokhande and BF Vicky Jain's pictures that scream love - view pics

Karan Mehra's birthday wish for son, Kavish

Amidst all the legal disputes with wife, Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra has not forgotten his son, Kavish Mehra. Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's son, Kavish Mehra celebrates his birthday today. Karan got him a delicious cake and a gift. He shared a picture and posted an adorable message for his son.Karan Mehra wrote, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions.............I’m always right there in your heart. I will always LOVE YOU.Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish. Kove and Kugs" Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dancing to Main Nara-E-Mastana in this priceless video will make your heart ache for the late actor

Paras Chhabra's confession about Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were one of the most talked about couples in Bigg Boss 13, have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last few months. The two have also kept their fans guessing whether they are together or not. Paras has finally opened up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and said that he still wants to marry her. "Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend. In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural," Paras told TOI when asked about his bond with Mahira.

Sonu Nigam on sob stories featured on reality shows

Sonu Nigam never minces his words while speaking out the bitter truth of the industry. He has been a part of reality TV shows such as Indian Idol and and often expressed his displeasure with the certain things happening on the shows. In the past few years, we have seen how reality shows have been featuring a lot of other stuffs other than talent such as poverty and sob stories of the contentants, love angles and so on. Sonu has now said that the sob stories are definitely working on reality shows adding that people are not fools. "If they weren’t working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place. I also feel that the contestants in reality shows are extremely talented. They are ‘dhurandhars’,” Sonu told TOI.

Transgender Pooja Sharma to be a part of Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 is expected to air from October this year. According to reports, many contestants are being approached for the show. As you might be aware, during Bigg Boss 14, had announced that the upcoming season will welcome a few commoners as well. According to the latest report in SpotBoye, Transgender has been approached for the show. A source added that while nothing has been finalised, discussions are on for her to enter as a commoner.