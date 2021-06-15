Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Pearl V Puri gets bail, Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday and more

The day is about to end and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Shaheer Sheikh being approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0 opposite Ekta Kapoor to Pearl V Puri finally getting bail, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Anupamaa is all set to chase her new dreams; Kavya promises to ruin her happiness

Shaheer Sheikh approached for Pavitra Rishta 2.0?

It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. His demise is still a huge shock for everyone. We are still unable to believe the fact that the actor is no more. There is no one who can take his place and the way he performed on the small and big screen was just commendable. He did a lot of movies but people know him as Manav Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta. There have been reports in Dainik Bhasker that is coming up with Pavitra Rishta season two on her digital platform. Kushal Zaveri, the director of the original TV show Pavitra Rishta confirmed the news in an interview with Dainik Bhasker. He also confirmed that Ankita Lokhande has signed the lead for Pavitra Rishta 2. While we have our favourite Archana, people are eagerly waiting to know who would play Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav in the show. A lot of names came forward and now as per Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Shaheer Sheikh will be playing the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Well, we feel Shaheer Sheikh would definitely be a perfect choice for this role. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS he is upset about Apurva Agnihotri leaving the show

Pearl V Puri gets bail

Pearl V Puri has been granted bail after 11 days in custody. The news was confirmed by his lawyer, Rajeev Sawant. He had been arrested under POCSO, which deals with sexual offences against children. The case was filed by the ex-husband of an actress who was his co-star on the show, Bepannaah Pyaar. He said that his daughter had gone on the sets of the show where Pearl V Puri allegedly molested her. The original complaint was apparently filed in 2019. While the cops said that apparently the girl had marks of molestation, there is no evidence against the actor. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you notice these similarities between the two Top TV shows?

Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish's birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ugly controversy left everyone shocked. Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Nisha Rawal has even said that that he is having an affair with some other woman but Karan Mehra has denied it. Their legal disputes are going on. However, amidst all this tension, they both did not ignore their son, Kavish. It was Kavish’s 4th birthday yesterday and Karan Mehra took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for him. He also sent a cake and a gift for his little munchkin. Nisha Rawal also celebrated Kavish’s birthday in a grand way.

Indian Idol 12 face backlash

Post controversial episode, Indian Idol 12 continued to garner controversies due to unfair eliminations, sob stories of the contestants and overdramatic behaviour of the judges. Post that we saw singers like , and others also bashed the show for showcasing more sob stories. And now, netizens have also trolled the makers for showing judges in the overdramatic manner.

Sudhanshu Pandey upset about Apurva's exit from Anupamaa

Apurva Agnihotri had joint the cast of Anupamaa as Dr. Advait Khanna last month. He played an important role in Anupamaa and Vanraj's life. Post one month of shoot Apurv Agnihotri left the show leaving his fans disappointed. Just like fans, Apurva's friend, Sudhanshu Pandey is also upset about his exit. Apurva and Sudhanshu are friends even before they started shooting together. Now, in an interview with Spotboye, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about his friend, Apurva Agnihotri. He said that he was extremely happy when he came to know that Apurva Agnihotri is joining Anupamaa as he has a special place in his heart for Apurva. Sudhanshu Pandey is upset with Dr.Advait Khanna's character ending and Apurva leaving the show. He said that he would have loved it if Apurva's track was extended.