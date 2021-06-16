Trending TV news today: Kamya Panjabi slams Vikas Gupta for claims of dating Pratyusha Bannerjee, Pearl V Puri rape case update, The Kapil Sharma Show's return and more

From Kamya Panjabi slamming Vikas Gupta for claims of dating Pratyusha Bannerjee to developments in Pearl V Puri rape case, here are the trending TV news for the day.