Trending TV news today: Kamya Panjabi slams Vikas Gupta for claims of dating Pratyusha Bannerjee, Pearl V Puri rape case update, The Kapil Sharma Show's return and more

Well, it is almost the end of the day and as usual we are back with all the important stories that took place today in the television industry. From Kamya Panjabi slamming Vikas Gupta for claims of dating Pratyusha Bannerjee to developments in Pearl V Puri rape case, here are the trending TV news for the day.

Kamya Panjabi slams Vikas Gupta for claims of dating Pratyusha Bannerjee

Vikas Gupta had made a shocking claim recently about dating the late actress for a short span of time. He said that they had broken up because people had spoken badly about him to her and she learnt about his sexuality after their split. Now, Pratyusha Bannerjee's friend, Kamya Panjabi has reacted to the recent interview given by Vikas Gupta. In an interview with ETimes, Kamya Panjabi said that while she hasn't read the full interview her friends informed her about it. Kamya said that Pratyusha isn't there to tell the world whether it's true or incorrect. She said, "Why is Vikas talking about his past with her now? Fame chahiye ki kya chahiye? I don't appreciate it at all. I didn't read or watch the interview. I don't want to know ki Pratyusha ke baare mein sach likha hai, jhooth likha hai ya tareef likhi hai." Kamya said that dragging someone's name into a controversy who isn't alive to defend herself is morally incorrect.

Pearl V Puri case

Bepannah Pyaar actor Pearl V Puri made it to the headlines for a shocking reason. He got arrested on the charges of molesting a minor girl. He was sent into 14-days judicial custody. It was just yesterday that the actor heaved a sigh of relief as he was granted bail after being in jail for 11 days. Now, a latest update in this case suggested that the co-accused in this case has also been granted interim-relief. As per the reports, the co-accused in this case is none other than victim's mother. Lawyer Sapna Kode quoted to Etimes that her client, the victim's mother, was forced to move to the court.

The Kapil Sharma Show's return

The Kapil Sharma Show has a massive fan following. The show went off-air due to the personal reasons of Kapil Sharma but now it will be back soon. Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show’s return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Krushna Abhishekh wrote,"Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda" It was earlier reported that the show will soon return on the small screen with fresh bunch of talent along with the regular crew members, which include, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Reportedly, it will go on-air from the first month of July.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song

Rahul Vaidya had recently released the song Aly which he had made while he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He had made this song for his best friends, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song received a lot of amazing response from the audience. However, many wanted Aly and Jasmin to be a part of this video but that did not happen. Now, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have finally made a reel on that song and it is a treat to watch them perform. This video is undoubtedly the best thing on the internet today.

Nikki Tamboli wishes to do Naagin 6

Naagin series has a massive fan following on television. The supernatural drama show has received a positive response since the first season had aired. The fifth season of Naagin ended a few months back and had become quite popular. Ever since the show ended, people have been waiting for the new season of Naagin. Everyone is eager to know who would be the new Naagin. A lot of names of actresses have been doing rounds but nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli wishes to play the role of Naagin. In an interview with Spotboye, she said, "Definitely yes. Aur agar Naagin offer hua to aakhein band karke I will say yes to it. I am full of expressions and I love to do drama. So, I think I would be the apt choice for that show. Also, Naagin is such a popular franchise, who would not like to be part of it? And the opportunity of working with Ekta Kapoor is not something I would like to ever miss."