Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15 to air for 6 months, Bharti Singh confirms the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dipika Kakar to exit Sasural Simar Ka 2 and more

As usual we are back with the most important stories that took place in the television industry today. From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 airing for 6 months to Bharti Singh confirming the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, here are the trending TV news for the day.

Bigg Boss 15 to air for 6 months?

Bigg Boss 15 has not begun but it is already in the news. As per reports in Spotboye, Bigg Boss 15 will air for almost six long months. Also, to make it more interesting with every eviction a new wild card contestant will enter the house and if all goes as per the plan it will be continued to air for six months. However, there is no confirmation about this. It is also reported that the decision has been taken looking at the response of the previous two seasons of Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 14, which engaged the audience's interest for the longest time.

Bharti Singh confirms the return of The Kapil Sharma Show

People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television. Yesterday, Krushna Abhishek took to social media to announce the show's return. He posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and revealed that they had their first creative meeting. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is returning. Bharti Singh said it was a get-together at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil Sharma, and she were there. She said that they came together after a long time and hence she put an Instagram story. Bharti Singh was asked when the show would return, and she said they had gone to ask the same thing to Kapil Sharma. She said, "We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn't much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon)."

Dipika Kakar to exit Sasural Simar Ka 2

Sasural Simar Ka 2 began recently and the storyline is already grabbing all the attention. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as usual has impressed us as Simar in the show but we also have another Simar this time. Radhika Muthukumar plays Simar in the show and is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. However, Dipika Kakar's role has been the audience's favourite since the first season and people love watching her as Simar. However, the sad news is that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim aka Simar's role will end now. Yes, as per reports, the actress has bid goodbye, though there is no confirmation on the same. As per the story, we saw that Reema makes Simar sit for the wedding with Aarav and leaves for her audition. Simar (Radhika Muthukumar) wears Reema's wedding outfit and gets married to Aarav. Later, everyone gets to know of the truth and criticise Choti Simar. While Simar Bharadwaj (Dipika Kakar) supports choti Simar. She tells Mataji that Simar is just perfect daughter-in-law for their house. However, we see that Mataji insults her and pushes her out of the house. As per reports, this will be the end of Dipika Kakar's character Simar's end. The actress had signed the show only for a few episodes.

BTS' Butter fever grips Mouni Roy

BTS' peppy track Butter is winning hearts the world over. The number that released on May 21 is on the top of the charts for three weeks in a row. People the world over are making reels and covers of Butter. It looks like the craze has gripped Mouni Roy as well. The Naagin actress has made an Insta reel and it is quite sexy. She has matched the lyrics perfectly with her visuals and moves. The song, which has been written by English songwriters has been produced by BTS. Mouni Roy's new reel has earned the love of all BTS fans from India.

Kanika Mann to make her digital debut

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann impressed us as Guddan and Choti Guddan in the show. Her performance gained her immense popularity and today is known as one of the most talented actresses. She will soon make her digital debut now. Yes, the actress is all set to wow us with her performance on the web. As per reports in Spotboye, Kanika has signed a big banner digital project which will be a romantic series and she will start shooting for it soon. It is also reported that the series will be a love story of a couple with a generation gap. Reports also suggest that Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has been roped in opposite Kanika Mann. Arjun Bijlani is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.