Trending TV News Today: Trouble in Indraneil Sengupta-Barkha Bisht's marriage; Bigg Boss 15 update, Shaheer Sheikh's singing aspirations

The world of TV is always buzzing with news. Today, the big news was of trouble brewing in the marital paradise of Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht. The actor has denied it. Let us take a look at what made the headlines....

Marital woes for Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht

TV Actor Indraneil Sengupta cleared some rumours about his marriage that was doing the rounds in the industry corridors. It was being said that the couple who got married in 2008 had been staying separately since a while. They have a daughter, Meira. Indraneil said that he is not having an affair with a woman in Kolkata as it is being said. It seems he has been in Mumbai all along. He said that he needed to travel to Kolkata first to have a relationship there. Let us see what happens in the coming days.

Hina Khan crosses 13 million followers

Actress Hina Khan has crossed 13 million followers on social media. She took to her Insta stories to thank fans on this occasion. The other big news is that her song Baarish Ban Jaaye has crossed one million reels on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 15 update

There is a new update on Bigg Boss 15 by The Real Khabri. It seems the commoners will be locked inside the house two months before the real contestants enter in. The voting for them will happen via Voot. Then, the final commoners will join celebs on the main show. The reality show will extends for full six months.

Shaheer Sheikh's singing aspirations

The hunk said that music is an integral part of his life. Shaheer Sheikh said that took music lessons for a couple of months as well. Later, he realised that he is not very good in live singing.

Karan Kundrra - Yogita Bihani's banter

The two who worked together on Dil Hi Toh Hai and are great friends. Karan Kundrra celebrated three years of the show by sharing some BTS pics.