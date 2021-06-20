Trending TV news today: Hina Khan pays tribute to her late father, Jasmin Bhasin plans to buy a house for her parents in Mumbai and more

Popular TV star Hina Khan paid tribute to her late dad, Aslam Khan on the occasion of Father's day, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin revealed that she is planning to buy a house in Mumbai so that the actress' parents can live with her. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day...