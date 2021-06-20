Trending TV news today: Hina Khan pays tribute to her late father, Jasmin Bhasin plans to buy a house for her parents in Mumbai and more

While people are enjoying their weekend along with their parents, we saw several TV celebs grabbing the headlines today. Popular TV star paid tribute to her late dad, Aslam Khan on the occasion of Father's day, Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed that she is planning to buy a house in Mumbai so that the actress' parents can live with her. So, let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day...

Hina Khan pays tribute to her late father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the occasion of Father's Day, TV actress Hina Khan paid tribute to her late father Aslam Khan on social media she shared cute pics with him and wrote, Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly).. June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad.. We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day.. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad.. Thts what we decided.. whyyyy??? Miss you Happy Fathers Day Daddy I love you."

Jasmin Bhasin plans to buy a house for her parents in Mumbai



As Jasmin Bhasin has sent gifts to her dad on the occasion of Father's Day, she is working on a special gift as she wants to buy a house in Mumbai, so her parents can live with the actress. Talking to E Times, she said, “It’s been many years now since I have been asking my parents to move in with me in Mumbai, but they always ignored it and I never stressed on it too much since they used to visit me regularly. But they haven’t visited me for more than a year now and I miss them terribly.”

Rohit Reddy reacts on reports of quitting acting

Popular television star Anita Hassanandani, who recently embraced motherhood, grabbed the headlines as the reports surfaced that she is quitting acting. Now, her husband Rohit Reddy has reacted to these reports and told PinkVilla, "Right now she is only in the mood of parenting. She wants to spend the maximum amount of time with her child. She wants to give him the best parenting experience ever. So, work is the last thing in her mind right now. Also, social media commitments are quite a lot. I mean in terms of branding she has been doing, she has been endorsing quite a few brands. So that’s perspective she is anyway busy at home. Just getting back to television, OTT I mean she will get back for sure but it will take some time to happen. Not this year for sure.”

and take COVID-19 test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

After wrapping the 45-day schedule in Cape Town of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya took the COVID-19 test as per the guidance before flying to India.

’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her for stopping him to meet their son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)