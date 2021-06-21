Trending TV news today: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wrap-up, Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt's shocking elimination, #SidNaaz's return with a new project and more

The day is about to end and we are back with all the important stories that took place today in the television industry. From Rohit Shetty announcing the wrap-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to Anshul Garg confirming Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz's return with a new project, here are the TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya opens up on shaadi with ladylove Disha Parmar; says, ‘Will announce wedding date soon’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wrap-up

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon begin airing on our television screens. The shoot of the show began a month ago. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sana Makbul, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill are the participants this year. Now, the shoot of the show has ended and the contestants are returning back to India from Cape Town. Rohit Shetty also took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up of this season. He shared a picture on Instagram and spoke about this 42-day long journey. Rohit Shetty wrote, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds. I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!" Also Read - Disha Parmar’s happy pictures show how excited she is to meet Rahul Vaidya – view pics

Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt's shocking elimination

After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the show yesterday leaving many fans shocked. He was one of the favourites to win the show. Reacting to his elimination, ’s granddaughter , who was rooting for him, took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Keep singing and shining.” Her post had many crying and heartbreak emojis. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya says, 'Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon' as Disha Parmar awaits his return

#SidNaaz's return with a new project

Fans of SidNaaz who sorely wanted a project of the two after Shona Shona are in celebration mood. Producer Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory confirmed that the two are coming together for a project. It seems the song will be sung by Tony Kakkar and it is a romantic song. Yesterday, celeb photographer Viral Bhayani posted some cozy edited pics of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He wrote that fans might not ever get to see them like this. Producer Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway and soon people would get new stills. It seems it is a romantic number.

Pratyusha Banerjee's ex Rahul Raj Singh's defamation case

Pratyusha Banerjee's demise hit the TV industry hard in 2016. On April 1, 2016 she was found hanging at her residence. Of late, Vikas Gupta made a statement that they were in a relationship but it ended after she discovered about his alternate sexuality. Both Rahul Raj Singh and Kamya Panjabi lashed out at Vikas Gupta for making that statement. In a long interview to SpotboyE, the beau of the deceased actress said that he is just waiting for the pandemic to end and the courts to clear his name. He said that it was the greed of Pratyusha Banerjee's parents that killed her and not his alleged abusive behaviour that broke her spirit. He has lashed out at Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi for how they blamed Rahul Raj Singh for the actress' drastic step. He told the portal, "They have their conscience and God to answer to. They know as well as I do that I am not guilty. They also know why they did all the tamasha." He said that his name was bandied about though there was no concrete evidence against him. He said that Pratyusha Banerjee never accused him of mistreating her. He says he will sue Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi once his name gets cleared. He said that he has been jobless due to the bad reputation he earned from their accusations. He said he will file a Rs one crore defamation case against the two. He has also lambasted Gupta for digging up his past relationship with the late actress.

Sana Sayyad announces her wedding date

Sana Sayyad is known for her role as Drishti Shergill in Divya Drishti. Now the actress has a good news for everyone. Yes, Sana Sayyad has announced her wedding with her beau Imaad Shamsi, an entrepreneur on June 25. Sana and Imaad know each other since their college days. In an interview with ETimes, Sana spoke about her love story. She said that they were in the same college and had a common group of friends. Though they had known each other for almost eight years, Sana never thought about them in this light back then.

Rahul Vaidya opens up on his wedding with Disha Parmar

Since Bigg Boss 14 ended, we saw Rahul and Disha hanging out together and going on double dates with Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin. They also spoke about their wedding and had said that they might get married by June. However, due to Coronavirus, they had to push the dates. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya spoke about his wedding plans. He said that they have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, they can invite only 25 people, while they would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. Rahul Vaidya gave a good news that he will soon announce his wedding date. Yes, the #DisHul wedding is on the way.