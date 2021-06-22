Trending TV news today: Aly Goni QUASHES rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration, Madalsa Sharma reveals reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey and more

From Aly Goni reacting to rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration for a Netflix show to Madalsa Sharma revealing the reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey, here are the TV newsmakers of the day.