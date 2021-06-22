Trending TV news today: Aly Goni QUASHES rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration, Madalsa Sharma reveals reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey and more

Hola guys! We are back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry today. From Aly Goni reacting to rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration for a Netflix show to Madalsa Sharma revealing the reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey, here are the TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal in a Netflix show? Aly Goni reveals the reality of the casting coup

Aly Goni on rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration

The news of Jasmin Bhasin and Vicky Kaushal coming together for a Netflix show would have got all fans of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant excited but sadly it is untrue. Aly Goni who is a very protective partner has called out a fake casting call for a show. The handsome man shared a screenshot on his Insta stories where there was a casting call for people. It was being advertised as a show that has Vicky Kaushal and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead. While Jasmin Bhasin is certainly in talks with a few OTT platforms, there is not an iota of truth in this.

Madalsa Sharma reveals reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is shattering TRPs records from the time it began. People adore the performances and chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Since yesterday, a rumour is doing the rounds that there is a cold war between the lead pair. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts. BollywoodLife got in touch with a source close to the channel. The source told us, "There is no truth in these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. We further got in touch with Madalsa Sharma. When we told her of the reports floating around, she said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening."

Sana Sayyad's Haldi ceremony

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad is all set to marry beau, Imaad Shamsi on June 25. Today, she had her haldi ceremony. Sana's Divya Drishti co-stars and best friends, Adhvik Mahajan and Nyra Bannerjee attended her haldi ceremony and also shared adorable pictures of the actress.

Palak Tiwari's heartfelt note for Shweta Tiwari

Popular TV actress is currently shooting for the adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa. Amid the ugly public spat between Shweta and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, actress's daughter Palak Tiwari penned down an emotional note on social media for her mother on the occasion of Father’s Day. Palak shared Shweta's picture with brother Reyansh and thanked her for raising them correctly. She captioned the post as, "Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari (sic)."

Rahul Vaidya's #AskRKV session

Rahul Vaidya has had a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi as per reports. It seems he has made it on the top five. Today, the singer did a #AskRahul session with his fans. They are about to fly back home from South Africa. In the session, fans are asking various questions to Rahul Vaidya. Lady love Disha Parmar also joined the fan gang and asked him why did he shave off his beard. Well, he was looking quite hot with the beard. The singer had the most hilarious answer. He wrote, "Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi . I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef"