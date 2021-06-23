Trending TV news today: Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED, Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer and more

From Shehnaaz Gill getting trolled to Sudhanshu Pandey addressing rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, here are the trending TV news for the day.