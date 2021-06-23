Trending TV news today: Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED, Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer and more

The day has ended and as usual we are back with all the important stories that took place today. From Shehnaaz Gill getting trolled to Sudhanshu Pandey addressing rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya opens up on his bond with Abhinav Shukla; says, 'I won’t say that we are good friends’

Shehnaaz Gill gets TROLLED

Shehnaaz Gill has climbed the ladder of success after her exceptional stint on Bigg Boss 13. She has just got back from Canada after completing the shoot of her first feature film with Diljit Dosanjh, Honsla Rakh. Now, a video of Shehnaaz Gill from outside a studio has gone viral. We can see the lady in a blue shirt and cycling shorts. Some of her team members are with her. It looks like Shehnaaz is in a pair of high heels. The team members is seen helping her with her shoes. Now, this video has upset some fans. They commented that how she was unable to don her shoes herself. A troll commented, "I see unexpected actions from actor and actress what is this very bad," while another one wrote, "Can't she live on her own. Is she handicapped?" We can see that people have not appreciated this action from the singer-actress. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani returns to India and his pictures with his boy gang are too cool to handle

Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of rift with Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actor who essays the role of Vanraj in the show has finally addressed rumors of a rift between him and his co-star . Well, this started when there were rumors that all is not well between Anupamaa's lead actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. There were rumors which stated that two groups have been formed on the sets – Rupali with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne, while the other side has Sudhanshu, , Paras Kalnawat, and Anagha Bhosle. Recently, Sudhanshu shared the promo of the show on his Instagram, but he did not tag Rupali in it. This led to rumors about the rift between the two. Well, in an interview with a web portal, the actor said, 'These are such silly things that people create. I don’t even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together.' He further added saying, 'Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty announces wrap up of this year's show; calls it an extra special season

TMKOC's Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with Cancer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been away from the show since a few months. He does appear through video calls but isn't present on sets. However, recently he did shot one episode for the show in Daman. The sad news is that Nattu Kaka is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The senior actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April post which he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor has taken this thing positively and is eager to return to shoot for the show. In an interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak assured that he absolutely fine and healthy and there’s no such big issue. He also said that the audience will see him in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also said that it is a special episode and hopes people will like it. Ghanshyam Nayak also spoke about his cancer treatment.

Rahul Vaidya opens up on his bond with Abhinav Shukla

Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and have just returned to India post shooting in Cape Town. They both were at loggerheads while they were in the Bigg Boss 14 house. It was clearly visible that Rahul and Abhinav can never become friends. However, during the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the contestants were seen sharing happy pictures and videos on social media. They all formed a good bond while they were shooting in Cape Town. Many thought that Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla have also become friends now. In an interview with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya spoke about his bond with Abhinav Shukla post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul Vaidya said that Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are different shows and Abhinav and him were never on the same page inside the Bigg Boss house, because of the turn of events and situations. This lead to a lot of fights between them. He added, "KKK is about an individual’s capacity and how well one performs in stunts. I would say Abhinav and I have been cordial. Pehle show mein hamaare beech mein bilkul bhi baatcheet nahi thi, but today we exchange customary greetings. I won’t say that we are good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues."

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is getting the TRPs but the season has been slammed for fake content and excessive melodrama by all and sundry including the judges panel. Kumar Sanu who was one of the guests recently with Roopkumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal has spoken about this matter. He told Hindustan Times that such shows only provide a platform and talent has to work hard after it to build a career. He said that gossip was a key in getting TRPs so no one should bother about it too much. He told Hindustan Times, "Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega, samjha karo. Badi baat nahi hai (The more the gossip, the better will be the TRP. Please understand. It is no big deal)." He also said that such shows only bring talent to the forefront and these singers find employment in some way or the other.

Manish Raisinghan on the rumour of him having a secret child with BFF Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor recently spoke at length about her friendship with Manish Raisinghan. The two have shared an amazing bond from their Sasural Simar Ka days. She even spoke about a crazy rumour of Manish and her having a secret child together. She told Siddharth Kannan that she read all kinds of rubbish about Manish and her friendship. There is an age gap of 18 years between the two. She had always maintained that he was a friend and her family trusted him immensely. Now, Manish Raisinghan has broken his silence. He told ETimes, "This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can't two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it's a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

Nisha Rawal shares fun pictures with son Kavish

actor and his wife shocked everyone when they opened about facing trouble in their marriage. On June 1, Nisha complained against her husband about domestic violence. The two even spoke about their broken marriage in front of the media. The actress has been living separately from her estranged husband Karan and is spacing quality time with her son Kavish. Recently, she shared an adorable picture of her four years old son Kavish on her Instagram page. She captioned the pictures as, "Normalcy seems like a challenge…taken!"