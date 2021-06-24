Trending TV news today: Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt's emotional note, Sunil Grover's reason for not doing The Kapil Sharma Show and more

The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories that took place in the television industry. From Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt's emotional note on Instagram to the reason why Sunil Grover has not returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal spend a day away from the sets and these clicks are a pure treat for #Arudeep fans

Indian Idol 12's Sawai Bhatt's emotional note

Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 for receiving the least number of votes from the audience. While Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the highest-voted contestant, Sawai was shown the exit doors. Fans were unhappy about his shocking elimination and vented out their anger on social media. And now Sawai has claimed that he is unable to get audience support because of lots of fake IDs that exist by his name on social media. Sharing an emotional note, Sawai thanked Indian Idol 12 for giving him immense name and fame. He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience who voted for him throughout his journey on the show. However, Sawai also said that his fake IDs on social media are blocking potential support from the audience. He urged them to keep standing beside him in his journey outside Indian Idol 12.

Sunil Grover's reason for not doing The Kapil Sharma Show

is one of the most loved comedy TV shows in the industry. Now on a break, but when airing, the viewers would wait to watch the show every weekend. who previously worked as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, on the show was one of the most loved performers. However, after his fallout with Kapil Sharma, the former had left the show. Fans missed watching them pull gimmicks together in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, thanks to , Sunil and Kapil patched up. After they buried the hatched, fans thought Sunil will return to The Kapil Sharma Show but he didn't. Well, there may be a reason for that too. So we came across an interview of Sunil in which he revealed something that will make you it may be the reason for him not returning to the show. During a live chat with TV Times, Sunil Grover revealed that his son, Mohan asked him not to play Gutthi on-screen. Yes, you read that right. Mohan revealed that his peers bullied him as his father would dress up as a woman on television. Sunil explained to Mohan that a lot of people loved Gutthi. The Sunflower actor revealed that it took him some time to explain to his son about his job and make him come around. However, he added that Mohan loved the other character he played, which is Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Javed Akhtar-Aditya Narayan drop a major hint on the winner of Indian Idol 12

The upcoming weekend Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to mark the presence of the legendary lyricist, shayar and poet Javed Akhtar in an episode themed ‘Tribute to Javed Saab.’ Javed Akhtar, who will be seen interacting with the contestants and giving them guidance on their singing techniques, takes particular notice of contestant Shanmukhapriya. Being awestruck by his presence, Shanmukhapriya is seen gushing with a big smile when she realizes that Javed Akhtar has heard her yodeling. Host Aditya Narayan will also be seen sharing how he wants to do a concert with her. It seems they have shared a hint that Shanmukhapriya can be the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 7's Armaan Kohli on him requesting to be a part of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Armaan Kohli recently took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure after a news website called his request to Salman Khan to allow him on Bigg Boss 15 as a guest 'desperate'. He slammed the news website and said that he could call Salman Khan directly but was just having fun with his fans who want him to enter the reality show. For the unversed, Armaan earlier expressed his interest in being a guest on the new season of the controversial reality show after fans requested him.

Kishwer Merchant's baby shower

Bigg Boss 9 contestants Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting a baby. The actress had her baby shower ceremony today and the pictures are dreamy. Kishwer wore a pink traditional lehenga, red chooda and had an intimate celebration with her husband Suyyash Rai and a few family members and friends.