Trending TV news today: Pavitra Punia bonds with Eijaz Khan's family, Payal Rohatgi arrested, Sana Sayyad gets married and more

Well, it is the end of a beautiful day and you guys know very well that we are here with all the important stories that took place in the entertainment industry. From Pavitra Punia spending time with Eijaz Khan and his family to Sana Sayyad getting married to beau Imaad Shamsi, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad gets married to Imaad Shamsi; co-stars Adhvik Mahajan, Nyra Bannerjee attend the ceremony – view pics

Pavitra Punia bonds with Eijaz Khan's family

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are head over heels in love with each other. And it seems like marriage is on the cards for the couple as Pavitra was seen spending quality time with Eijaz's family while celebrating the actor's nephew Zuhayr's birthday. Eijaz took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of the birthday celebration. Pavitra looked pretty in pink salwar suit. She was seen posing with Eijaz, his brother Imran and other family members. Eijaz looked dashing in black shirt and denims. It looks like Pavitra has bonded well with Eijaz's family and she might have found a place for her as well. Also Read - Sana Sayyad- Imaad Shamsi Mehendi Function: The Divya Drishti actress looks like a vision in a green lehenga — view pics

Payal Rohatgi arrested

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has landed in trouble many times. A lot of controversies have happened over these years and Payal has been the main reason behind it. Now, the actress has been arrested by Satellite Police in Ahmedabad, Gujarat for threatening her society’s chairperson. In a social media post, Payal Rohatgi had allegedly abused the society members and also threatened to kill the chairperson of her society. However, later she deleted the post. The complaint has been filed by Dr Parag Shah, a resident of the society. Payal Rohatgi has also abused the chairperson on the Whatsapp group of the society. The complainant said that Payal Rohatgi threatened to break the leg of anyone who argued with her and got into a verbal fight over a common plot used as a playing area. Payal had threatened the society members of filing false cases against them and also repeatedly quarrelled with her society members and threatened to kill the chairperson. After she was arrested, the police began the medical tests and COVID-19 tests. Also Read - As Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad marries Imaad Shamsi, here's a throwback to times when she rocked bridal finery

Sana Sayyad gets married

Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad who known for her role as Drishti Shergill in the show got married to her beau Imaad Shamsi. The couple tied the knot in an intimate affair in the presence of family members and close friends. Sana Sayyad wore a off-white gorgeous lehenga while Imaad Shamsi opted for a off-white sherwani for their nikaah ceremony.

Anirudh Dave gets discharged

Aniruddh Dave has finally overcome all the obstacles and emerged as a winner in his battle with COVID-19. The actor who has worked in shows such as Patiala Babes, Phulwa, Housewife and more has beat COVID-19 and recovered well from his lung treatment. He has been on life support for sometime in the last month. He had been hospitalized for about 2 months in Lucknow. His wife had traveled so far to be by his side during his battle with death. And now, after 55 days of hospitalization, the actor has been discharged. He penned a heartfelt note and shared a picture with the hospital staff who took care of him. He expressed gratitude for getting to breathe on his own again. He said, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla back together?

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla made news last year with their split. The couple spent the lockdown together, but it was being said that she left after she found out that he has been cheating on her. Now, in an interview to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank Sharma has addressed the rumours. He said that things are fine. Does this mean that the couple are back in each other's arms? He told the RJ, "Every couple has their ups and downs, I believe. That’s a part of the entire relationship. If you are holding yourself very strongly, I believe you can surpass from anything you feel like. Woh tumhare upar hai, kitna effort daal rahe ho (It depends on how much effort you put in)." He also said that he had been hounded by the media on his personal life after the cheating and break up rumours went viral on social media. He said that he is not comfortable talking about his personal life on any media platform. He also told people to avoid cooking up stories. He told Kannan, "So that’s why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it)."