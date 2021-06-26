Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 gets a release date, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Goa vacation and more

From Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's release date to Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Goa vacation, here are the trending TV news for the day.