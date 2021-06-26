Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 gets a release date, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Goa vacation and more

The day has ended and as usual, BollywoodLife is back with all the important stories that took place in the entertainment industry. From Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's release date to Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Goa vacation, here are the trending TV news for the day. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Aly Goni QUASHES rumours of Jasmin Bhasin-Vicky Kaushal collaboration, Madalsa Sharma reveals reality of tiff between Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey and more

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 gets a release date

Finally, we now know when your and ours favourite TV show and jodi will be seen again on the television screens. Yes, Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will soon hit the tube. The channel and the makers of the hit shot released a new promo along with the premiere date. Yes, yes, we know you guys are eager to know the launch date. So, without ado, and 's show will premiere on 12th July 2021. It will air Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni's Goa vacation

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are head over heels in love with each other. As a perfect boyfriend, Aly Goni has already planned for an amazing surprise for Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday. According to a report in TOI, Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds will head to Goa to celebrate Jasmin's birthday who will turn 30 on June 28. The couple will be joined by Aly Goni's sister Ilham and her family on the trip. Aly and Jasmin were spotted at the airport sometime back and will reportedly be flying to Goa.

Balika Vadhu 2 update

Balika Vadhu has been the most favourite TV serial back in 2008. The show had good TRP numbers and aired for 8 long years. The innocent kids Anandi and Jagdish had made a special place in our hearts. The show revolved around the sensitive issue of child marriage. Reportedly the show is returning back to television with a new season. It has already been declared that the new season will have a new story that will be related to the original theme of the show. A source close to ETimes informed them that Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Sagar Parekh has been roped in for an important role in Balika Vadhu 2. Sagar has also been a part of shows such as Internet Wala Love, Rajaa Betaa and Meri Gudiya. The source informs that at the moment, there is not much information about his role, but Sagar will be playing a positive character and will start shooting for the show in a month’s time.

Dipika Kakar on her role ending in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Sasural Simar Ka 2's new storyline has grabbed all the attention. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as usual has impressed us as Simar in the show but we also have another Simar this time. Radhika Muthukumar plays Simar in the show and is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. However, Dipika Kakar's role has been the audience's favourite since the first season and people love watching her as Simar. Only Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia from the first season have been retained while the rest of the cast is new. However, Dipika's role as Simar in the show has ended now. But fans are extremely disappointed with this. They do not want Sasural Simar Ka 2 without their original Simar. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim spoke about her track ending. She revealed that her track in the show is over and that she has returned to Mumbai from Agra. Dipika also said that she knew from the beginning that her track in the second season was about connecting the first and second season. The makers had communicated the details of her role at the very beginning and she said that she had agreed to it because the show is very close to her heart. "People know me as the original Simar and what I am today is because of the show. I met my husband Shoaib (Ibrahim) on the show. So, people should not jump to any conclusions about why my track is over, "she added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood breaks BMC COVID-19 rules?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have returned to India and are quarantined. Out of them Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood were exempted from institutional quarantine and only home quarantined. However, they are not supposed to step outside. However, Varun Sood was spotted riding his bike in Bandra and has grabbed the attention of the BMC officials which might land him in trouble. However, in an interview with ETimes, Varun Sood shared that he had stepped outside to buy some medicines as his ankle was hurting badly.