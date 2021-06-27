Trending TV news today: Shaheer Sheikh's picture with Ruchikaa Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande on her participation in Bigg Boss 15, domestic violence case against Karan Mehra

A happy Sunday has ended and it is time to look at all the important from the television industry. From Shaheer Sheikh's happy family picture with Ruchikaa Kapoor to the domestic violence case being filed against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra, here are the trending TV news for the day.

Shaheer Sheikh's picture with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020. They left everyone surprised with this news and now there have been reports that they are expecting their first child together. Today, Shaheer Sheikh shared a lovely family picture on his Instagram. In the picture we see Shaheer posing with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor and in-laws along with their two pet dogs. As soon as he posted the picture, fans noticed Ruchikaa's baby bump. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture. Along with the picture, Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Happiness is home made.. #better together." Shaheer Sheikh's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-star Erica Fernandes commented on the picture and wrote, "@ruchikaakapoor you’re looking so cute!!"

Ankita Lokhande on her participation in Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has not even begun but the rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet. Several names are floating around. Two of them happen to be Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande. Now, the latter is reportedly offered Bigg Boss every year but she has refused the controversial reality show. Ankita Lokhande is a top TV actress and there is always immense curiosity around her personal life. Many have been wanting Ankita Lokhande to be a part of the show. However, the Pavitra Rishta actress has now reacted to these rumours. She took to Instagram to slam the news reports and cleared that she is not going to be a part of the show. Ankita Lokhande wrote, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I'm not even a part of."

Domestic violence case filed against Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. The couple got married in 2012 and fans loved them as a couple. On June 1, Karan was arrested by the Goregaon cop after Nisha filed an FIR on him. It seems they had an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bedroom. Nisha Rawal started bleeding and needed stitches for the same. While there were rumours of their marriage being in trouble, the case brought forth some ugly facts. Now, a case has been registered against Karan Mehra by the Mumbai police. Yes, a domestic violence case has been registered at the Goregaon police station based on a complaint by his wife Nisha Rawal on Friday night. Karan Mehra's family members, Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Nisha Rawal also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account. The Goregaon police said that they are still investigating the matter and arrest has been made in this case so far.

Mithun Chakraborty pays a surprise visit to the sets of Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is getting a lot of love from the audience. The unique storyline and amazing twists in the tale make this show an interesting one. We have seen a lot of BTS pictures and videos of the actors of Anupamaa which prove that they share a strong bond off-screen. Not just this, even their real-life families keep visiting them on sets and bond with the other actors. However, recently, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya got an amazing surprise on the sets of Anupamaa. Yes, her father-in-law and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty paid a surprise visit to the sets of the Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer. The official handle of the production house of Anupamaa shared a picture of Mithun Chakraborty with the team of Anupamaa. Along with the picture they wrote, "Thank you so much @mithunchakrabortyofficial, for the surprise visit to the #anupamaa set!:"

Rubina Dilaik auctions her Bigg Boss winning gown

has been associated with the transgender community and advocating about their rights and supporting them in whatever way she can for years now. It was when she started working on gthe TV show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and portraying a transgender character that she grew closer to the community. Now, since it is the month of Pride, the actress has found a unique way to celebrate the same. She'll be auctioning her Bigg Boss 14 finale outfit, premiere outfit, and Marjaneya song outfit and raising funds to help the transgender community. She recently shared a post on the same and penned a heartfelt note saying how happy it makes her be a part of their joy. Sharing a couple of gif videos on her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik said, "Charity Sale Alert - I've been so excited to share this with you! I've picked out a select set of pieces from my wardrobe, from my Bigg Boss winning gown to my Marjaneya music video outfit - each of which has very special meaning to me. They are now up for sale online, and proceeds from your purchases will support the transgender community through @color.positive. I'm delighted to be celebrating #PrideMonth with you through this initiative. You all have been with me on this journey, so I'm thrilled for this chance to share some of these memories back with you. I'm excited to see which of you wears these pieces next, for your own special occasions!" She urged her fans and fellow Instagrammers to help her spread awareness about the transgender community.