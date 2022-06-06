has said that she has had to let go of work as she is not comfortable doing bold scenes on screen. IT couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra will be hosting Dance Deewane Junior together in the coming week. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair reiterates that Faisal Shaikh is like a family friend. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more B-Town actresses who were paid more than their male co-stars

Erica Fernandes reveals why she is rejecting offers

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is without a project for six months. It seems she is not comfortable doing extremely bold scenes. The actress says it has been tough to get work in last six months as the projects have demanded such scenes. She told Hindustan Times, "Most of the roles that I have been offered have that kind of content. I am comfortable performing intimate scenes to a certain level. But right now, the requirements for such things are above my limit. To narrow it down, it makes it tough for me to choose a project." Also Read - Salman Khan departs from private airport for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Hyderabad schedule; worried fans ask Shera kidhar gaya? [Watch Video]

Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to host an episode together

Given the immense craze for TejRan, the makers of Dance Deewane and Colors decided to rope in Tejasswi Prakash for one of the episodes. She shot for the same today. The couple were seen on the sets together. Karan Kundrra gave her a spin on a motorbike as well.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: , 's pics with go viral

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are now in the thick of things in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina Dilaik has posted a video of her walk with the maker. Even Sriti Jha has posted clicks with him.

Even Sriti Jha posted a picture with the host.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair reveals friendship with Faisal Shaikh

Jannat Zubair has broken her silence on the alleged relationship rumors with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh. She says they started as co-stars and became family friends. It seems he is close to her whole family. Jannat Zubair is glad that he is a part of the show. She told The Times Of India, "Apart from Faisal, I don't know anyone else, so it would be helpful that I have somebody known to me on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I will try to make an effort to make friends there and bond with others as well because I am an introvert and I take time."

reveals auditioning for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ayushmann Khurrana who was seen in the movie Anek said in an interview that he auditioned for a role in a Balaji show. He says it was either Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The role was finally bagged by Pulkit Samrat. So, we guess it was KSBKBT.