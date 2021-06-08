Trending TV News today: New shocking details in Pearl V Puri rape case; Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's nasty fight; Anjali Gaikwad's reaction to Indian Idol 12 being fake and more

We are back with all the important stories that took place in the television industry today. From new shocking details in Pearl V Puri case to Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad's reaction to the show being fake, here's a look at the top trending TV news today. Also Read - Anirudh Dave shares health update from the 36th day in hospital; says, 'On the road to recovery of lungs'

New shocking details in Pearl V Puri rape case

Pearl V Puri has been accused of raping a minor on the sets of Bepanaah Pyar. The complaint has been filed by the father of the victim. It seems the alleged incident happened in 2019. While Pearl V Puri fans have supported him strongly, celebs who spoke for the actor got slammed by many. In fact, people also commenting on the social media handle of the actress in question asking her why she is silent on the matter. Now, the victim's mother has finally opened up on this matter. In a long note, the lady wrote, "A lot of people are calling and asking me to come to the media and speak. My silence should not be construed as my weakness. My respect and faith in the judiciary has made me take this step. Many people have choose to ridicule me and my daughter in public which is not permissible by law. Publicising a victims name in public is a offence. I choose to remain silent as I am not the complainant in the case. Whatever is true shall come out. The matter is subjudiced and hence I am not speaking to anyone as the custody case is pending in the High Court and it’s my earnest request to all that please don’t make a mockery of the legal system as I have given my statement to the concern authorities. Let the truth prevail." After reading this, fans of Pearl V Puri reminded her that he is in jail and his family is panicking. As we know, he is from Agra and he has no family in the city. Divya Khosla Kumar asked the victim's mother, "Pearl lost his father recently , his mother is a cancer patient... she has no one to help her .. she has been calling me repeatedly crying .... He has been put behind bars in a rape case under such strong sections that their is no bail ... High court is closed due to Covid & holidays .... in the meantime if something happens to Pearls mother who should we hold responsible ???? Coz the law will take its own time .... U have enough time on hand but a senior citizen suffering from cancer .... Do you realise the sensitivity of the whole case ?" Also Read - Anirudh Dave pens an emotional birthday post for wife Shubhi; opens up about his long battle with COVID-19

Nia Sharma-Devoleena Bhattacharjee's nasty fight over Pearl V Puri rape case

The arrest of Pearl V Puri has come as a shock for many. Just after he was taken in by the cops for the alleged rape of a minor, a number of celebs from the TV industry came out in support of him. Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anita Hassanandani, Vikaas Kalantri, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti and others said that this is a conspiracy. One of the few celebs who had a different view was Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She said that celebs should let the cops do the investigation before openly vouching for someone who has been accused of something so heinous. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was particularly angry on fans who were hounding the actress' whose daughter has allegedly been assaulted. She said that people should consider that people is a minor. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said that people could protest in a better manner by doing a candle march or sitting on dharna. Nia Sharma hit out at the actress saying that people should understand that there is a pandemic and no one can sit on a dharna. Nia also went out to troll Devoleena for her dance reels. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's controversy, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants having fun, Deepika Singh Goyal's dancing video in Cyclone Tauktae – here are the TV Newsmakers of the week

Anjali Gaikwad's reaction to Indian Idol 12 being fake

Indian Idol season 12 has become quite popular but with all this fame the show also got to taste negativity. A lot of controversies took place this year. There were stories of contestants facing financial issues and fake love angles that brought negative comments for the show. The Amit Kumar episode turned out to be the biggest problem for Indian Idol 12. This week Anjali Gaikwad got eliminated from the show and she spoke about all the negativity the show is getting. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Anjali Gaikwad said, "In the initially 2-3 months, we received so many compliments but as the show progressed a lot of criticism came our way. People starting trolling the show and it was all over social media that the makers are showing so and so contestants more and ignoring the others. I won't take names but there were people who said that the makers show highlight only this person and not the others but all of us ignored that negativity and fought against it. And without being nervous we all decided to focus on our singing because at the end of the day we are here to prove our singing. I feel we all must be focused on singing only as we cannot stop people on social media. I feel we must ignore those comments and think of singing. I did the same and reached top 9. This is a big thing for me as reaching the top 9 also needs a lot of hard work and I feel I am lucky."

Anirudh Dave shares health update

Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave is going through a tough phase. He is now out of danger after his battle with COVID-19. The actor was in critical condition and hospitalized in the ICU ward. However, now the good thing is that he is recovering and shared a selfie from the hospital with an update for his well-wishers. Anirudh shared a photo of himself on oxygen supply and showed a thumbs up for his fans. In his tweet he mentioned that his lungs are recovering. He wrote, "And the battle is On this 36th day.oxygen is on.But ya On the road to recovery of lungs.Dr.goenka said dont talk much bt may do reply n can be in touch with loved ones,may watch films shows,new life,like a new born wl practice walking now,selfie toh banti hai #gratitude u all."

Rhea Chakraborty to participate in Bigg Boss 15 ?

Bigg Boss 14 ended a few months back and the show is all set to hit the small screens with its 15th season and viewers are much excited about the same. There are various speculations about celebrities who will be participating in the show. Amidst all the chaos, 's ex-girlfriend 's name has been popping up as the probable contestants of Bigg Boss 15. If reports turn out to be true then, Rhea will be making her debut on the small screen.

Sanaya Irani on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completing 10 years

On June 6 Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completed 10 years and Sanaya Irani posted a heartfelt note. Sanaya Irani shared Barun and her picture from the show and wrote, "Celebrating 10 beautiful years of IPKKND. I know I’m a day late but yesterday just went in interviews, which I hope you all enjoyed. So here goes a lot of thank you’s are due. Let’s start from the top. Thank you @gulenaghmakhan for being the only one who believed that I could play Khushi. Thank you @nissarparvez I know u weren’t convinced I could play the part but thanks for all the help and encouragement you gave me once the journey began. I want to thank all the directors and their team who worked tirelessly on the show and my most favourite A.D. Afzal.@hrishidop and @abhishek28dop thank you for making sure I looked lovely in every single frame. Thank you to the team of writers @hegdeg (you being my favourite), thank you for a beautiful story, for your words and making Khushi such a memorable character. Special shout out to @lata_sreedhar you are the reason the production was sooo awesome and ofcorse the reason why we all put on weight ??, there was never a dull moment with u around. Now coming to the icing on the cake, thank you to all my co actors for making the set such a fun and positive atmosphere to work in, not a single day felt like work with u guys. From talented actors to wonderful human beings you guys are the best @officialabhaparmar @jayshreetalpade @utkarsha_naik @pyumorimehtaghosh @deepalipansareofficial @iakshaydogra @aabhaasmehta @kaurdalljiet @karangodhwani_kgod @divasana #sanjaybatra #rajeshjais and of course kushi’s Arnav @barunsobti_says. Last but not the least, the cherry on the icing, and that being all you lovely viewers across the world. IPKKND is what it is only because of you guys. Thank you for showering us with so much love over the last 10 years, it is the most overwhelming and heart warming feeling. I feel extremely grateful for being a part of ipkknd, a show that gave me friends like family, that put me on the map and for all the love and warmth I have received from each and every one of you. Forever grateful."