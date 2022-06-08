Trending TV News Today: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat call it quits, Tushar Kalia-Chetna Pande in danger on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

Trending TV News Today: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat have called it quits, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Chetna Pande-Tushar Kalia in danger of elimination and more news