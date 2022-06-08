The biggest news is that Raqesh Bapat and have called it quits. It seems the couple separated on an amicable note and have decided to be friends. Buzz is that Tushar Kalia and have got the Fear Ka Fanda on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding deets, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram to get 2 sequels and more

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty call it quits

As per Filmfare, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have ended their relationship. The couple met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. He joined her on Bigg Boss 15 but he had to leave the show early on as he was diagnosed with a kidney stone. It seems the couple had differences and their family, especially Sunanda Shetty tried to patch them up. However, they have finally taken the decision to end their relationship on an amicable note. They will continue to be friends, and support one another. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp lives it up after winning his case, J-Hope is first Korean artist to achieve this feat and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande get Fear Ka Fanda from

As per Tellychakkar, two contestants Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande have already got Fear Ka Fanda from Rohit Shetty. They will be joined by others. Let us see who gets eliminated first from the show.

to return on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will make a comeback on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gopi Bahu. It seems Gehna will be facing some issues in her life, and Gopi will help her in solving them. She told India Forums, "The track is very interesting its Gehna's birthday and she is facing some problem in her life and how Gopi comes and help her to solve. 10 year of playing Gopi and its feels great and production house and the channel knows that I am always their for Gopi because I live that character not only on screen its very close to my heart." Welcome back!

Simba Nagpal confirms being approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal has confirmed that he was approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. But he said he was focused on acting and did not wish to do reality shows. He said that he was a bad dancer and it was senseless to do that show.

Ramayan actor brings home a Mercedes SUV

Ramayan actor Arun Govil is the latest star to buy a hot pair of wheels. He has brought home a Mercedes SUV. Take a look at the video...

So, these were the top news of the day from the world of TV...