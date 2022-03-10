, and Raqesh Bapat, Sara Khan and , , and Urfi Javed have grabbed headlines in the TV section today. Yes, you read that right. Kapil Sharma responded to a tweet from a fan who asked him about 's allegations of not inviting his team of The Kashmir Files for promotion. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat reacted to their break-up reports that surfaced online. Ali Merchant opened up on his life after a controversial split from Sara Khan and his nasty nasty encounter with her later. Nakuul Mehta reacted to the low TRPs of 2 and more. Let's meet the TV newsmakers of the day here... Also Read - Urfi Javed dons a top with multiple chains; trolls say, 'Kapde khatam ho gaye, ab jewellery show hai' – View Pics

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Onscreen Jodi on TV below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh memes take over Twitter as Navjot Singh Sidhu loses Punjab elections – read tweets

Kapil Sharma reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's allegations

Yesterday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about not getting to promote his film on Kapil Sharma's went viral. Boycott Kapil Sharma Show started trending on Twitter, it seems. Now, a fan asked Kapil about his reaction to Vivek's tweet. Kapil asked the fan to not believe everything they see on social media. He asked him to not believe in a one-sided story. Check out the whole story here. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian BREAKS SILENCE on accusations made by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri; says, 'never believe in one sided story'

Shamita-Raqesh REACT to break-up reports

A report in an entertainment portal had said that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had called it quits. Shamita Shetty has been dating Raqesh Bapat for some time now. The two met during Bigg Boss OTT and had a very turbulent relationship whilst locked inside the house. The two strongly reacted to their break-up rumours. Both Shamita and Raqesh asked their fans to not believe in the reports as they are untrue. Check the whole report here.

Ali Merchant reveals his encounter with Sara Khan

Recently, Ali Merchant, actor and DJ, opened up on his controversial split from Sara Khan, who is currently locked inside the jail of 's Lock Upp. Ali narrated an incident that recently happened when he crossed paths with Sara again. Ali alleged that Sara made a very weird face when he greeted her. Check out the whole report here.

Nakuul Mehta opens up on low TRPs of BAHL2

Nakuul Mehta and starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been low on the TRP ratings. It was previously reported that the show might go off-air. However, recently, Nakuul rebuffed all the negative stories and said that the show has been doing well on their network. Check out the whole report here.

Urfi Javed's outfit grabs attention

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was snapped out and about the city today. The actress wore yet another risque outfit this time. She wore an outfit that had loads of chains that formed a part of her top. Netizens were quick to troll Urfi yet again. Check out Urfi Javed's outfit here.

TRP Report Week 9

It's TRP time today. Anupamaa starring , Madalsa Sharma Sudhanshu Pandey and topped the charts yet again. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, , Yeh Hai Chahatein and more have made it to the list. Check out the TRP Report here.

That's all in the TV News Today.