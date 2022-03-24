Pandya Store fans were elated to know that their beloved Kanwar Dhillon – Alice Kaushik might be dating as per rumours. The actress in her latest interview has neither confirmed or denied the gossip. She said that he was like a family member. Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai fans started a fan war of sorts on social media after some mischief-maker reported that Rashami Desai was being paid a lot more to play the role of Laal Naagin from Chingistan. Here is a lowdown of the news… Also Read - TRP List Week 11: Anupamaa has firm grip on the top spot, Mouni Roy's Dance India Dance Little Masters makes a smashing entry

Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik reacts on dating rumors with Kanwar Dhillon

Alice Kaushik who plays the role of Raavi on Pandya Store has broken her silence on dating rumours with Kanwar Dhillon. The lady had written a long note for her co-star on social media. The actress did not deny or confirm her relationship in her interview with The Times Of India. Alice Kaushik said people should not assume that the note is like a confirmation of them being a couple. She said that Kanwar Dhillon is like her family member. Also Read - Naagin 6 new promo: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha to save Hindustan from Laal Naagin and Changistan – watch video

Ziddi Dil Maane Naa fans lodge protest online

There is a news that Shaleen Malhotra's character aka special agent Karan Shergill will be bumped off from the show. This has left fans aghast. Fans adore the chemistry between Kaveri Priyam and he on the show. They have warned makers against such a move.

Naagin 6: Rashami Desai being paid more than Tejasswi Prakash?

Fan war began after an account trolling Tejasswi Prakash said that Rashami Desai was charging a lot more for her cameo as the Laal Naagin on the show. They even said that Tejasswi Prakash fought with the makers over the same.

Disha Parmar fed up of toxic females on social media

Disha Parmar looks annoyed with some of the fans on social media. The actress put out a tweet saying that she has noticed that it is women who are more rude and bitchy towards one another on social media.

SidNaaz fans celebrated two years of Bhula Dunga

It is two years to the first project of Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla, Bhula Dunga. The two worked on it with singer Darshan Raval.