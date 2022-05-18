Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria is now engaged to Vikas Parashar. She made the news official on his birthday. Rakhi Sawant in a long interview that revealed a lot of things about her beau, Adil Durrani. Helly Shah made her first appearance in Cannes in a yellow dress. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor all set to get married in winter 2022

Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged to Vikas Parashar

Devon Ke Dev....Mahadev actor Sonarika Bhadoria has exchanged rings with Vikas Parashar. She wished her beau on his birthday with a set of dreamy pictures from the Maldives. People came to know she is engaged as she tagged him as fiance. Sonarika Bhadoria's beau is an entrepreneur from the real estate sector. Archana Taide, Paridhi Sharma, Manish Raisinghani, Shaheer Sheikh, Tassnim Nerurkar and others wished Sonarika on this announcement. Sonarika Bhadoria has done some movies and TV shows.

Rakhi Sawant spills the beans on Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant has revealed a lot about her current boyfriend Adil Durrani. It seems she met him through a friend. He is six years younger to her. Adil Durrani is from Mysore and it seems their relationship has created havoc in his family. Rakhi Sawant said that she was in depression after her split with Ritesh. The lady said she is very scared and confused right now.

Anupamaa fans erupt in joy over MaAn Ki Shaadi

The wedding of MaAn in Anupamaa has happened, and fans cannot be more excited. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa has come dressed like a traditional Gujarati bride. Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) cannot contain his excitement at all.

Sagnik Chakraborty arrested in Pallavi Dey case

Kolkata Police have arrested Sagnik Chakraborty, the live-in partner of late actress Pallavi Dey. The arrest was made by the Garfa Police Station. The parents of the actress named him and his friend Oindrilla as co-conspirators. The cops put him under arrest after they found discrepancies in some of his statements. Allegations of financial fraud are also being investigated.

Helly Shah at Cannes 2022

Helly Shah is present at Cannes 2022 for her movie Kaya Palat. For her first photo opp, she stepped out in a short yellow dress. Take a look...

